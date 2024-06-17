The Useful Tip To Keep In Mind When Making Whiskey Fizz Cocktails

While there's a place for intricate, multi-ingredient cocktails, sometimes a simpler sip is what's called for. And there's no better class of drinks for the job than the highball. A straightforward formula of liquor poured into a carbonated beverage over ice, it's a refreshing — yet aromatic — sling. Plus, it can be reinterpreted into a wide array of forms.

Sure, you can work to perfect the ideal ratio for a Japanese whisky highball, but don't miss out on the appeal of an easy whiskey fizz. The cocktail mixes together lemon juice, sugar, soda water, and blended whiskey to craft an extra carbonated, endlessly sippable affair. Its lemonade-like composition is relatively straightforward to craft, but there is one useful tip to keep in mind.

That tip is to reach for superfine sugar for the cocktail, since it'll more readily dissolve in cold water. Also called caster or baker's special sugar, it's composed of broken down granulated crystals. If you don't have any on hand, you can make it yourself. Just place granulated sugar in a food processor or blender for a few minutes. Then, you'll have a batch ready to shake up into several rounds.