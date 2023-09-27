Buchanan's 18 Year: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

These days Buchanan's whisky is far better known in the Americas, but there was a time when it was hugely influential in the U.K. The Buchanan Blend was the company's first product and John Buchanan was successful in having it sold in the House of Commons. It became so popular with Members of Parliament that it soon became colloquially known as the House of Commons whisky. Buchanan aimed to exploit this popularity and created a new blend, simply called "House of Commons," which was sold in a black bottle with a white label.

In a strange quirk, this whisky also got a nickname. This was due to its unique coloring and the company once again changed the name to fit its new moniker and in 1902, the blend was officially changed to Black & White. Buchanan's has since stopped selling this whisky directly, but it's still available through their parent company Diageo, and is a hugely popular blend.

Not content with just having influence in the British government, Buchanan also won a Royal Warrant from both Queen Victoria and the Prince of Wales to supply his whisky to the Royal Household. As he had done with his House of Commons whisky, Buchanan capitalized on this warrant and created a Royal Household blend which was made exclusively for consumption within the Royal Households of the United Kingdom. Later this whisky was sold in limited release for the Japanese market in the 1980s and is extremely rare today.