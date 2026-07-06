Tokyo-Style Neapolitan Pizza, Explained. What Is It And The Best Spots To Try It In The U.S.

From New York to Chicago to Detroit, the U.S. has many distinct regional varieties of pizza. One lesser-known variety, though, is starting to gain some traction stateside: Tokyo-style Neapolitan pizza. As its name implies, this style builds on pizza that originated in Naples, Italy, but has been developed and altered by a set of skilled pizzaiolos in Japan. The result is something familiar, yet distinct: the same ingredients you'd find on top of any pizza but prepared according to an entirely different process.

There aren't many Tokyo-style pizzerias in the U.S. just yet, but a few chefs have begun to import the techniques, bringing these unique and delicious pies to an international audience. Tasting Table spoke with Tsubasa Tamaki, executive chef and pizzaiolo of New York's Pizza Studio Tamaki (PST), and William Joo, executive chef of Pizzeria Sei in Los Angeles, to learn what distinguishes Tokyo-style Neapolitan pizza from other varieties and why every pizza lover needs to try a slice.