When Cooking Neapolitan-Style Pizza, Your Basic Oven Won't Cut It
Of all the pizzas from around the world, Neapolitan pizza is beloved for many reasons. Full of savory flavor, the pies boast an incredible contrast of textures between their soft and chewy center and crisp yet pillowy edges. Although the use of high-quality ingredients is partly what makes Neapolitan pizza so unique, the pies themselves require very specific cooking conditions. In fact, this style of pizza can't be baked in just any oven. For the most delicious bite, a pizza oven is essential.
Crafting a Neapolitan pizza at home can be challenging since not all ovens are made equal. Traditionally, these pizzas are cooked in dome-shaped, wood-fired ovens. Along with allowing optimal heat distribution, these ovens are also able to reach temperatures of up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. This allows the pies took cook in only 60 to 90 seconds. In contrast, conventional kitchen ovens tend to be electric-powered or gas-fueled and only creep up to a modest 550 degrees Fahrenheit. These differences in temperature can dramatically impact how pizza cooks.
Since kitchen ovens can't soar to the same temperatures as pizza ovens, pies require more time to cook, which can cause them to dry out. Worse yet, the pizza can burn before it's even fully baked due to the rapid heat transfer of the metal oven. Furthermore, due to a lack of extreme heat, the dough won't puff up as anticipated, leading to less than airy textures. Because conventional ovens are also void of any open flame, they prevent the smoky nuances and limited charring desired in a pie. In essence, kitchen ovens fail to achieve the tastes, textures, and aesthetic characteristics of a Neapolitan pizza.
How to bake your way to an authentic Neapolitan pie
Of course, pizza ovens are an investment, which means selecting the best option is important. While shopping, remember that different types of pizza ovens — wood-fired, gas-fueled, electric-powered, or even dual-fuel options — offer specific strengths and weaknesses in terms of flavor and efficiency. It's also wise to consider temperature range as well as size. Seeking out features like built-in thermometers or timers can also prove useful. Once you've settled on an oven, the next step is knowing how to use it properly.
Like any other oven, pizza ovens should always be preheated. Once temperatures reach the fiery sweet spot, gear up and use a sturdy pizza peel to slide an assembled pie into the oven. For uniformly charred edges, we recommend frequently rotating the pizza. Just keep an eye on the time as it won't take more than a couple of minutes for the thin-crust pizza to cook.
Don't have a pizza oven and don't plan on buying one? Don't worry, a Neapolitan-adjacent pie is still within reach. To achieve textures that mimic the real deal, use your kitchen oven strategically by moving racks closer to the heating element before setting the oven to broil at the highest temperature. After preheating a stone for 45 minutes, slide the pizza on top and bake until the crust rises and the edges scorch slightly. But just remember that even though these tips ensure better results, unfortunately, nothing will compare to baking Neapolitan-style pies in a traditional pizza oven.