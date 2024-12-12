When Cooking Neapolitan-Style Pizza, Your Basic Oven Won't Cut It

Of all the pizzas from around the world, Neapolitan pizza is beloved for many reasons. Full of savory flavor, the pies boast an incredible contrast of textures between their soft and chewy center and crisp yet pillowy edges. Although the use of high-quality ingredients is partly what makes Neapolitan pizza so unique, the pies themselves require very specific cooking conditions. In fact, this style of pizza can't be baked in just any oven. For the most delicious bite, a pizza oven is essential.

Advertisement

Crafting a Neapolitan pizza at home can be challenging since not all ovens are made equal. Traditionally, these pizzas are cooked in dome-shaped, wood-fired ovens. Along with allowing optimal heat distribution, these ovens are also able to reach temperatures of up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. This allows the pies took cook in only 60 to 90 seconds. In contrast, conventional kitchen ovens tend to be electric-powered or gas-fueled and only creep up to a modest 550 degrees Fahrenheit. These differences in temperature can dramatically impact how pizza cooks.

Since kitchen ovens can't soar to the same temperatures as pizza ovens, pies require more time to cook, which can cause them to dry out. Worse yet, the pizza can burn before it's even fully baked due to the rapid heat transfer of the metal oven. Furthermore, due to a lack of extreme heat, the dough won't puff up as anticipated, leading to less than airy textures. Because conventional ovens are also void of any open flame, they prevent the smoky nuances and limited charring desired in a pie. In essence, kitchen ovens fail to achieve the tastes, textures, and aesthetic characteristics of a Neapolitan pizza.

Advertisement