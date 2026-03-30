The Overlooked Cheese That Adds Depth Of Flavor To Pizza

A simple comfort food that allows you to choose your favorite sauce, toppings, and cheese, pizza is a delight for the senses. If you're looking to break out of the standard combination of red sauce and mozzarella, there's a wonderful world of underrated cheeses you should consider for your pizza. Though typically overlooked, the most interesting cheeses worth adding to your pizza are those with bloomy rinds and veining, such as blue cheese.

During the cave-aging process for these types of cheeses, an edible mold forms on the outside, creating a rind that's characterized by intense and pungent flavors. As such, it's important to use any kind of blue-veined cheese minimally and thoughtfully to accentuate the overall flavor of your pizza and avoid eclipsing it. Used sparingly, bloomy rind cheese will add depth to your pizza — but it should by no means make up the entire base.

When adding blue cheese to frozen pizza, timing is everything, and so, too, with a freshly made pie. Crumble this cheese on top of a warm pizza that's just been taken out of the oven, and the rich and full-bodied taste will be present and pleasant in every bite. Using such a unique cheese to finish off your pizza also opens up the possibilities for getting creative with your choice of sauce and other complementary toppings.