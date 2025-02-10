The Pungent Cheese That Deserves A Sweet Crème Brûlée Crust
There's absolutely no reason to save a crackly, sweet crust for just crème brûlée. One of the best components of this iconic dessert is the interactive part — the tap, tap of the back of a spoon onto its top — so we're all for applying this technique to other delightfully creamy foods, like cheese. Just the right cheese, too — one that's soft enough to melt and bubble up to make the whole shebang a visual stunner.
The simplicity of charred sugar calls for a bold fromage. Sugar helps mellow the strong, salty, and umami notes of pungent cheeses while highlighting their complex flavors. These flavors can remain hidden or become overpowered with other salty pairings. A bold cheese that's also tangy, and yep, really funky, is just the thing to create a beautiful and complex balance of flavor.
Now, about that cheese. There is one family that takes on a sugared coating better than the rest. And you'll find them on almost all of our celebratory grazing tables or any time we're building a charcuterie board. Yep, it's blue cheese for the win. Even better, take your pick, because there are many members of this illustrious family (and they are all delicious). That's because blue cheese can be made from cow's, goat's, or sheep's milk, and its texture ranges from creamy to crumbly. All of them contain penicillium roqueforti, the mold that gives blue cheese its unique depths of flavor.
Serve bubbly brûléed blue cheese with bright, fruity accompaniments
Some blue cheeses are nutty, while some are fruity, spicy, and even sweet. Roquefort, the classic French blue cheese from the caves of Roquefort-sur-Soulzon, is a fine choice for its subtle floral notes. A nuttier option would be Stilton. This English blue cheese is earthy and rich with a little spice and best of all, notably salty, perfect for combining with caramelized sugar.
For the perfect brûlée, place the cheese wedge on a flame-proof surface like a baking tray. Sprinkle a thin, even layer of granulated sugar over the top. Turn your butane torch to its lowest setting to caramelize the sugar, and keep it moving. You'll know when it's done, but it won't take more than 20 seconds. Use a spatula to move the cheese to a pretty platter or board. We're a bit taken with this culinary torch because it's powerful (so please be careful and follow the model's instructions).
Serve bright fruits like pomegranates and sweet, crisp apples alongside brûléed blue cheese, and don't leave out dried fruits. Figs, yes, please, along with dried cranberries and apricots all offer different forms of acidity to round out the pairing.
There are many creative ways to use a culinary torch, like toasting the tops of a perfect pan of mac and cheese. You can also boldly upgrade it with Gorgonzola and add a little sugar before setting it all on fire because brûléed mac and cheese should totally be a thing.