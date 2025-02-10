The Pungent Cheese That Deserves A Sweet Crème Brûlée Crust

There's absolutely no reason to save a crackly, sweet crust for just crème brûlée. One of the best components of this iconic dessert is the interactive part — the tap, tap of the back of a spoon onto its top — so we're all for applying this technique to other delightfully creamy foods, like cheese. Just the right cheese, too — one that's soft enough to melt and bubble up to make the whole shebang a visual stunner.

The simplicity of charred sugar calls for a bold fromage. Sugar helps mellow the strong, salty, and umami notes of pungent cheeses while highlighting their complex flavors. These flavors can remain hidden or become overpowered with other salty pairings. A bold cheese that's also tangy, and yep, really funky, is just the thing to create a beautiful and complex balance of flavor.

Now, about that cheese. There is one family that takes on a sugared coating better than the rest. And you'll find them on almost all of our celebratory grazing tables or any time we're building a charcuterie board. Yep, it's blue cheese for the win. Even better, take your pick, because there are many members of this illustrious family (and they are all delicious). That's because blue cheese can be made from cow's, goat's, or sheep's milk, and its texture ranges from creamy to crumbly. All of them contain penicillium roqueforti, the mold that gives blue cheese its unique depths of flavor.

