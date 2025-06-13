Adding Blue Cheese To Frozen Pizza? Timing Is Everything

A sprinkle of pungent blue cheese can be a one-stop shop for dimensional vegetarian pizzas with character. We use blue cheese to make this extra cheesy spinach artichoke pizza with shallots, garlic, and thyme. Sounds ambitious? It doesn't have to be. This distinctive cheese can also bring instant intrigue to one-dimensional frozen pizzas.

To do it successfully, crumble the blue cheese on top of your baked frozen pizza right after it comes out of the oven. All cheese is made from a basic structure of protein, fat, and water. Under the heat of the oven, the fat begins to melt and the protein denatures, both of which change its overall texture. When it comes to blue cheese, neither the lower water content nor the ripples of mold perform especially well in the oven. Plus, your fresh-out-of-the-oven pizza will still be plenty warm enough to melt that blue cheese if you sprinkle it on right away. For the most even baking, we also recommend halving your frozen pizza before popping it in the oven.

A finishing sprinkle of high-quality fromage can make a major difference in both the taste and texture of a frozen pizza foundation. Tombstone Roadhouse Loaded Double Down Deluxe Pizza is our favorite frozen pie here at Tasting Table, and it'd make a natural candidate for a blue cheese topping. On the flip side, we've also rounded up 17 frozen pizzas to avoid at all costs at the grocery store to help steer your pizza to success.