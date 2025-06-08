Why You Should Halve Your Next Frozen Pizza (And How To Do It Right)

There's nothing quite like a frozen pizza when you're hungry and in a pinch. Whether you can't be bothered to knead dough for a homemade pie or refuse to leave the comfort of your own home to dine out, frozen pizza is there to save the day. That said, while pies are sold as singular giant disks, that doesn't mean that you need to eat the entire round all at once. Instead, you can halve the pie. Although it may sound unconventional, the reality is that there are a bunch of gustatory benefits to dividing frozen pizza in half.

Some say that a frozen pizza can be eaten solo. Depending on the size of the pie and that of your appetite, however, that isn't always possible. In which case, halving a pie is a fantastic choice. Rather than generate food waste from uneaten leftovers, extras can simply be stored in (albeit, perfectly portioned pieces) for another time. In the absence of leftovers, this also spares you from having to dine on lackluster pizza that won't taste nearly as delicious as a freshly cooked pie.

As a matter of fact, because petite portions of pizza also cook more uniformly than an entire pie, halving a pizza can even yield better tastes and textures. Not to mention that dividing the disks is also a clever way to sample different types of pizza at once, allowing you to indulge in a variety of options and ensuring a better dining experience yet again.