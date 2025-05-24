How Long Is Frozen Pizza Really Good For?

It's hard to imagine not eating any pizza you have in your possession right away, but if you're stocking up on frozen pizzas you still don't want to risk them going bad. After all, the only thing more disappointing than wasted food is wasted pizza. As engineered as frozen products are to last a long time, they don't last forever — and homemade pizzas especially will have a real shelf life even after they go in the freezer. It's important to note that frozen pizzas should not get you sick no matter how long they're in the freezer, as the low temperatures inhibit the formation of bacteria. Instead, frozen pizza going bad is more about quality degrading to the point where you probably don't want to eat it anymore, even if it's technically safe.

And by that measure, you'll have anywhere from three months to a year to eat your frozen pizza, assuming it is stored properly. The big divide is between store-bought frozen pizzas and one's you freeze yourself. While some frozen pizzas actually have minimal to no artificial preservatives, they have been engineered and packaged from the ground up to last as long as possible in your freezer. Because of this, they will usually stay good for up to a year, and you can even push it up to 18 months. Most frozen pizza brands will have a "best by" date that is six to nine months from when you buy it, but that is just for what they consider ideal quality.