When Making Your Own Frozen Pizza, Par-Baking The Crust Is Key

By giving the dough a head start in the oven, you'll ensure a perfectly cooked crust and also help prevent overdone toppings when you come to cook the pizza from frozen. Just be sure to pre-cook any toppings that require it.

But the benefits of par-baking don't stop there. Par-baked pizza crusts can also be frozen without toppings, allowing you to customize your frozen pizzas later on with fresh toppings. Simply par-bake the crust as usual, then allow it to cool completely before wrapping it tightly in plastic wrap or aluminum foil and storing it in the freezer. When you're ready to eat the pizza, simply top the frozen crust with your favorite ingredients and bake it off in the oven.

With a par-baked crust on hand, homemade frozen pizzas become a breeze to prepare, offering the convenience of store-bought options with the satisfaction of homemade flavor. Whether you're craving a classic margherita, pepperoni, or experimenting with gourmet pizza toppings like caramelized onions and prosciutto, a par-baked crust ensures every bite is a delicious masterpiece.

So, the next time you're whipping up homemade pizzas for freezing, don't skip the par-baking step. With just a little extra effort upfront, you can enjoy perfectly crisp crusts and mouthwatering toppings every time. And if you want to ensure it cooks perfectly straight from the freezer, maybe skip the pizza stone when cooking your frozen pizza for the best results.