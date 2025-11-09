10 Underrated Cheeses You Should Consider For Your Pizza

When pizza night rolls around each week, you might be tempted to simply reach into your fridge and use whatever cheese packages are already open. This could lead to an exciting discovery about a flavor pairing you never knew existed. On the other hand, it could result in a disappointing pie where the cheese has a weird texture or there are too many competing flavors. We've taken some of the guesswork out of pizza night by speaking with a handful of experts about some of the most underrated cheeses you should consider for your pizza. They shed light on which cheeses work well together, how to select toppings, which sauces are ideal, and whether to use each variety as a melting or finishing cheese. A few of these cheese varieties are not easily sourced at standard grocery stores in the United States, so check for online vendors and nearby specialty shops in case you run into trouble finding them.

Our experts were Chef Ed Carew of See No Evil Pizza, award-winning Chef Tony Gemignani, Chef Tommy Brockert of LaSorted's, Chef Bryan Donaldson of Nostrana, and Chef Carlo Mirarchi of Roberta's and Foul Witch. Because they live and work in different areas of the country, these chefs are able to play with regional flavors and several distinct styles of pizza. As such, they have provided us with inspiration to make pies for months to come. Each chef encourages us to experiment at home while staying carefully attuned to each cheese's individual nature. "Try the cheese you want to work with and put it in the driver's seat," Mirarchi advised. "Don't try to force it into a recipe or idea you already have in mind."