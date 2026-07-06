7 Of The Biggest Failures In Pizza Hut History

Pizza is arguably perfect as it is. The Italian dish needs no reinvention, but in 1985, Pizza Hut decided to give it a go anyway, with the release of the Priazzo. And just in case you had any doubt, Priazzo is not a real Italian word; Pizza Hut made it up. But it still wanted people to eat the dish — which was basically a stuffed deep-dish pizza, with a layer of dough on the top and on the bottom — and think of Italy. It gave each variety an Italian name; there was the Roma Priazzo, for example, with Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, beef, pork, onions, and three different types of cheeses. The Milano was similar, but had extra bacon, while the Napoli contained five cheeses.

It's not that people didn't like the Priazzo idea; they actually quite enjoyed it, but they just didn't love it enough to choose it over pizza. Many would try it once, before going back to their usual favorites. By the early 1990s, the Priazzo era was over. Still, some remember it fondly enough to ask for it back. There's even a Facebook group dedicated to the return of the Priazzo, which, at the time of writing, has 2,500 members. Would it be a flop for the modern era, too? There's only one way to find out. Pizza Hut, we're ready to try again when you are, but we understand this is a fast food item we may never get back.