How McDonald's Puts A Mexican Twist On The Classic Egg McMuffin
Innovative epicures have been zhuzhing up the drive-thru game with a trove of Egg McMuffin customization hacks, from adding a swipe of jam for some sweet-savory interplay to smearing on the Big Mac sauce or stuffing a hash brown into the sandwich. At some McDonald's locations, however, the amped-up flavor is already built into that menu offering as-is. Some fast food items are only available in certain regions, and for Mickey D's fans south of the border, the McMuffin a la Mexicana is where it's at.
The McMuffin a la Mexicana comprises a Mexican-style omelet, a slice of bacon, cheese, and refried beans. While the McDonald's website does not specify exactly what's inside the omelet, a traditional Mexican-style omelet includes red and green bell peppers and chopped onion. By comparison, a standard American Egg McMuffin features a cracked egg patty instead of the pepper-dotted omelet and swaps the bacon for lean Canadian bacon. Instead of refried beans, the moisture components come from butter (formerly margarie — an ingredient swap that changed McMuffins forever) and a slice of American cheese.
The sandwich is only available at McDonald's locations in Mexico. Recently, a trove of foodies have been trying McDonald's breakfast in the country and sharing their experiences on social media. An Instagram post by @natelo98 taste tests the Mexican-style Egg McMuffin and praises, "The peppers give it a nice personality. It's like I'm eating an omelet sandwich," noting the vibrant flavors. Commenters on the post echo similar excitement, writing, "Every American food chain in MX is 100 [times] better" and "I don't eat McDs, but MX MCD looks [fire]." A TikTok by @perlavi_ agrees: "McMuffin [a la] Mexicana [heart eyes emoji]. I don't like McDonald's, but the one in Mexico hit different."
Similar variations of the McMuffin a la Mexicana in the U.S.
Elsewhere online, another YouTube review of the McMuffin a la Mexicana by @kinetickennons says, "The beans were a nice surprise," also remarking that the cheese appears to be Kraft-style American cheese. The poster adds that the diced peppers and onion incorporated into the omelet make a markedly flavorful egg patty, but be aware that "There's definitely a little spice on there ... that's got a slight kick to it."
The closest menu offering that has ever been available at U.S. McDonald's locations seems to be the Cheesy Jalapeño Sausage Egg McMuffin, which debuted in 2023 at select stores. The sandwich consisted of a sausage patty, jalapeños, a slice of American cheese, cheese sauce, and an egg patty on a toasted English muffin. The pepper-dotted breakfast concept was also extended to a Cheesy Jalapeno Bacon Egg and Cheese Biscuit variation. Being among the many fast food items only available in certain parts of the country, these spicy sammies were found in Louisiana, Texas, and California but have since disappeared from U.S. menus.
Craving a taste of the action? Foodies in the U.S. can whip up a Mexicana-style McMuffin dupe at home with a can of refried beans and some diced peppers. Gourmands in Mexico — or those with upcoming travels plans — might need to get a drink other than coffee with their order if their spiciness tolerance is on the lower side. McDonald's McMuffin a la Mexicana would pair fabulously with a refreshing, bright orange juice for a citrus pop alongside those peppers.