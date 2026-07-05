How McDonald's Puts A Mexican Twist On The Classic Egg McMuffin

Innovative epicures have been zhuzhing up the drive-thru game with a trove of Egg McMuffin customization hacks, from adding a swipe of jam for some sweet-savory interplay to smearing on the Big Mac sauce or stuffing a hash brown into the sandwich. At some McDonald's locations, however, the amped-up flavor is already built into that menu offering as-is. Some fast food items are only available in certain regions, and for Mickey D's fans south of the border, the McMuffin a la Mexicana is where it's at.

The McMuffin a la Mexicana comprises a Mexican-style omelet, a slice of bacon, cheese, and refried beans. While the McDonald's website does not specify exactly what's inside the omelet, a traditional Mexican-style omelet includes red and green bell peppers and chopped onion. By comparison, a standard American Egg McMuffin features a cracked egg patty instead of the pepper-dotted omelet and swaps the bacon for lean Canadian bacon. Instead of refried beans, the moisture components come from butter (formerly margarie — an ingredient swap that changed McMuffins forever) and a slice of American cheese.

The sandwich is only available at McDonald's locations in Mexico. Recently, a trove of foodies have been trying McDonald's breakfast in the country and sharing their experiences on social media. An Instagram post by @natelo98 taste tests the Mexican-style Egg McMuffin and praises, "The peppers give it a nice personality. It's like I'm eating an omelet sandwich," noting the vibrant flavors. Commenters on the post echo similar excitement, writing, "Every American food chain in MX is 100 [times] better" and "I don't eat McDs, but MX MCD looks [fire]." A TikTok by @perlavi_ agrees: "McMuffin [a la] Mexicana [heart eyes emoji]. I don't like McDonald's, but the one in Mexico hit different."