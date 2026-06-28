Big Mac Sauce Is Worth A Try On This Classic McDonald's Breakfast Sandwich
Whether you're en route to work on a weekday morning, embarking on a road trip, or nursing a hangover, McDonald's breakfast is an institution. On the Mickey D's breakfast menu, the Egg McMuffin is perhaps the simplest, most straightforward of the sandwiches — egg on a toasted English muffin with butter, Canadian bacon, and melted American cheese. But, with the addition of one hidden-in-plain-sight ingredient, that innocuous Egg McMuffin rises to bright, savory new heights: Big Mac sauce.
Countless foodies are ordering Egg McMuffins with Big Mac sauce and posting about it online, including one YouTuber who shared their order for a side of Big Mac sauce to spread on a Sausage and Egg McMuffin — our all-time favorite McDonald's breakfast sandwich. Even though the reviewer says they're not a fan of the regular Big Mac, that tangy sauce absolutely transforms the breakfast McMuffin in execution: "It brings out the taste of the English muffin a little bit more, and it brings the egg more flavor ... This is the stuff I'm gonna do from now on." The tangy Big Mac sauce counterbalances the sweet-smoky flavor of the sausage patty, but any Egg McMuffin variety benefits from a little Mac sauce action.
A smear of Big Mac sauce guides Egg McMuffins into luscious, tangy new territory
So, what makes this condiment so complementary to the sando? According to a TikTok by former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz, Big Mac sauce is a combination of mayonnaise, sweet pickle relish, brown mustard, white wine vinegar, paprika, onion powder, granulated garlic, and white pepper. In tandem with an Egg McMuffin, this combination imparts dimensional tang and a rich moisture component to make the mild sandwich richer and more flavorful.
Feeling creative? This is only the tip of the iceberg of ways to upgrade an Egg McMuffin. Chef Haracz also recommends adding a sprinkle of grill seasoning to your Egg McMuffin for greater depth of flavor. Elsewhere on social media, another YouTube review of the Egg McMuffin with Big Mac sauce hack adds that the salty breakfast hash brown also tastes delish dunked in Big Mac sauce. So, try stuffing a hash brown into your Egg McMuffin for a saltier, crispier sando, then slathering on the Mac sauce (thank us later).