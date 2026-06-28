Big Mac Sauce Is Worth A Try On This Classic McDonald's Breakfast Sandwich

Whether you're en route to work on a weekday morning, embarking on a road trip, or nursing a hangover, McDonald's breakfast is an institution. On the Mickey D's breakfast menu, the Egg McMuffin is perhaps the simplest, most straightforward of the sandwiches — egg on a toasted English muffin with butter, Canadian bacon, and melted American cheese. But, with the addition of one hidden-in-plain-sight ingredient, that innocuous Egg McMuffin rises to bright, savory new heights: Big Mac sauce.

Countless foodies are ordering Egg McMuffins with Big Mac sauce and posting about it online, including one YouTuber who shared their order for a side of Big Mac sauce to spread on a Sausage and Egg McMuffin — our all-time favorite McDonald's breakfast sandwich. Even though the reviewer says they're not a fan of the regular Big Mac, that tangy sauce absolutely transforms the breakfast McMuffin in execution: "It brings out the taste of the English muffin a little bit more, and it brings the egg more flavor ... This is the stuff I'm gonna do from now on." The tangy Big Mac sauce counterbalances the sweet-smoky flavor of the sausage patty, but any Egg McMuffin variety benefits from a little Mac sauce action.