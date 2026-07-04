Turn A Bowl Of Water Into A Beautiful Centerpiece That Doubles As Eco-Friendly Bug Deterrent

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It's outdoor entertaining season, and there's nothing better than gathering with friends and family to enjoy great food in the sunshine. Whether you're hosting a casual daytime get-together or a more formal dinnertime soiree, the key thing to prioritize when planning al fresco meals is guests' comfort, health, and safety. One of the biggest considerations? Bugs. Insects are a real buzzkill — they're irritating to keep swatting away, and you don't want folks getting bitten. It's smart to have bug spray on hand for guests, but another solution skips chemicals and looks amazing doing it: a homemade centerpiece incorporating bug deterrents.

This DIY hack is incredibly easy. It's also quite affordable and maybe even free if you already have these things at home. Even better, it makes such a decor impact that guests won't even realize it's working double-duty keeping pests away. Start with a statement bowl, like a fruit bowl or serving bowl you love, and that matches the aesthetic you want for the gathering. Fill it about halfway with water before adding things that look lovely and match your motif, but even more importantly, that repel bugs.

Float lemon and lime slices; sprigs of rosemary, lavender, and thyme; and marigold and citronella flowers. Add drops of essential oils known for deterring insects, like peppermint, pine, and basil. Finally, add floating citronella candles like these Unicy Citronella Floating Candles, choosing a color to complement your tablescape. After that, voila! You have a centerpiece that looks gorgeous, smells amazing, and keeps bugs away.