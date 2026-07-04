Turn A Bowl Of Water Into A Beautiful Centerpiece That Doubles As Eco-Friendly Bug Deterrent
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It's outdoor entertaining season, and there's nothing better than gathering with friends and family to enjoy great food in the sunshine. Whether you're hosting a casual daytime get-together or a more formal dinnertime soiree, the key thing to prioritize when planning al fresco meals is guests' comfort, health, and safety. One of the biggest considerations? Bugs. Insects are a real buzzkill — they're irritating to keep swatting away, and you don't want folks getting bitten. It's smart to have bug spray on hand for guests, but another solution skips chemicals and looks amazing doing it: a homemade centerpiece incorporating bug deterrents.
This DIY hack is incredibly easy. It's also quite affordable and maybe even free if you already have these things at home. Even better, it makes such a decor impact that guests won't even realize it's working double-duty keeping pests away. Start with a statement bowl, like a fruit bowl or serving bowl you love, and that matches the aesthetic you want for the gathering. Fill it about halfway with water before adding things that look lovely and match your motif, but even more importantly, that repel bugs.
Float lemon and lime slices; sprigs of rosemary, lavender, and thyme; and marigold and citronella flowers. Add drops of essential oils known for deterring insects, like peppermint, pine, and basil. Finally, add floating citronella candles like these Unicy Citronella Floating Candles, choosing a color to complement your tablescape. After that, voila! You have a centerpiece that looks gorgeous, smells amazing, and keeps bugs away.
How to choose ingredients for your centerpiece
Flowers, herbs, and candles look lovely no matter how they're arranged, and essential oils smell fantastic. You really can't go wrong here. It's all about choosing the most effective natural insect repellants. Geranium, cedar, peppermint, and citronella are proven deterrents, which is why citronella flowers are both pretty and effective for this centerpiece. The fragrant lemon balm also keeps bugs at bay; try sprinkling leaves of this herb as well as basil or mint on top of your arrangement — just don't submerge them too long before your gathering starts, as they can get wet and limp.
Then, there are many essential oils that smell incredible and repel insects. Lavender, basil, peppermint, vetiver, tea tree, lemon eucalyptus, thyme, dill — these are all effective, so it's really about creating a scent-scape. Lavender and lemon eucalyptus are enchanting together for an afternoon tea party; while basil, thyme, and peppermint feel fresh and invigorating at night.
If you're having a larger gathering or have a bigger outdoor space, it's a good idea to create smaller versions of this centerpiece to dot around different corners — this covers all your bases, so bugs truly can't crash your party. Gather an eclectic assortment of smaller bowls, glasses, jars, teacups, or candy dishes. Thrift store finds will elevate your tablescape here, from antique sugar bowls to vintage gravy boats. Fill these with water, just one candle and a few herbs and flowers, and drop in your essential oils.