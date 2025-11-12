The First Thing You Should Consider When Planning Outdoor Meals
From backyard barbecues to picnics, alfresco epicureans keep outdoor dining in mind year-round. Regardless of the season, whether you're clad in a tank top or a jacket, there are two elements (we mean that literally) that hosts should keep in mind when planning an outdoor meal: wind and warmth.
We spoke with Peter Som, cookbook author and award-winning fashion designer, to get some tips for outdoor-dining success. "When I'm hosting outdoors, I like to keep things easy, unfussy, and — most importantly — able to handle a little breeze or warmth without falling apart," he says. "Think hearty salads, grilled proteins, and dishes that can sit out at room temperature."
For maximum food safety, avoid dishes with cream-based sauces. Per the USDA, perishable food shouldn't be left out of the refrigerator for longer than two hours. At room temperature, harmful bacteria can begin to grow and if it's hotter than 90 degrees Fahrenheit outside, that safety window shortens to just one hour. Instead, stick to hardier, more spoilage-resistant sauces for your open-air meal, like herbaceous chimichurri. Steering clear of spoilage is also a great way to minimize food waste. At an outdoor party, according to Som, there are even more proactive strategies for cutting down on waste: "For drinks, skip single-use bottles. Set out pitchers of water and batched cocktails instead."
Make sure your menu can withstand a little wind and warmth
This isn't to say that utility should trump frivolity. The chief function of dinner parties, after all, is to have fun. Resources permitting, we always encourage erring on the side of panache. Extra attention to detail is made more possible when hosting in your own space over tailgating or meeting friends in a public park. "If it's in your own backyard or deck, I'm firmly in the reusable camp [over disposable plates, utensils, etc.]," Som explains. "It just feels better — more intentional, more elegant — and there's less plastic waste."
If you've been hitting the thrift store to score vintage Fiestaware, bust it out now. Those multicolored dishes will make for a cheerful, eclectic, eye-catching tablescape. Or, if you have a set of "good dishes" reserved for special occasions, dust 'em off. There's no better occasion for using the good stuff than surrounded by beloved company at the table. Lightweight, disposable paper plates and plastic cups are also more liable to blow away in a stray gust of wind; there's nothing as unappetizing as littering, or as inconvenient mid-meal.
To create the impression of a lush presentation without too many leftovers, "I also love serving in large shallow bowls or platters," Som says. "It makes everything feel abundant and helps guests serve themselves easily." Cloth napkins further add flair and reduce net waste.