The First Thing You Should Consider When Planning Outdoor Meals

From backyard barbecues to picnics, alfresco epicureans keep outdoor dining in mind year-round. Regardless of the season, whether you're clad in a tank top or a jacket, there are two elements (we mean that literally) that hosts should keep in mind when planning an outdoor meal: wind and warmth.

We spoke with Peter Som, cookbook author and award-winning fashion designer, to get some tips for outdoor-dining success. "When I'm hosting outdoors, I like to keep things easy, unfussy, and — most importantly — able to handle a little breeze or warmth without falling apart," he says. "Think hearty salads, grilled proteins, and dishes that can sit out at room temperature."

For maximum food safety, avoid dishes with cream-based sauces. Per the USDA, perishable food shouldn't be left out of the refrigerator for longer than two hours. At room temperature, harmful bacteria can begin to grow and if it's hotter than 90 degrees Fahrenheit outside, that safety window shortens to just one hour. Instead, stick to hardier, more spoilage-resistant sauces for your open-air meal, like herbaceous chimichurri. Steering clear of spoilage is also a great way to minimize food waste. At an outdoor party, according to Som, there are even more proactive strategies for cutting down on waste: "For drinks, skip single-use bottles. Set out pitchers of water and batched cocktails instead."