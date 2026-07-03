The Bold Countertop Color That Could Ruin Your Kitchen's Vibe
In the interior design world, fortune does not always favor the bold. One of the priciest investments in any kitchen is the countertops, and here, bright colors are an outdated trend to avoid. Stark, bold countertop hues can visually choke out the space — an especially unfortunate pitfall when it comes to already small kitchens. For this reason, it's a good idea to steer clear of bright shades of red. On a psychological level, color has been proven to affect moods, feelings, and behaviors, and red can stimulate negative feelings like irritation, caution, and anxiety – not necessarily the goal for a home kitchen.
Beyond individual aesthetic preferences, one of the chief drawbacks of red countertops is their lack of versatility. Vibrant, dominant, and abrasive, this primary color is tricky to balance in a room, running the risk of leaning more tacky than kitschy. It's also one of the main countertop colors to skip if you ever plan to sell your home. Red countertops can be a home value hamartia, lowering potential resale value by thousands of dollars. As Bill Golden, realtor and associate broker at Keller Williams Realty Intown Atlanta, tells Forbes, "[B]right red [...] can become distractions, and buyers may begin mentally calculating the cost and effort required to repaint or renovate, instead of focusing on the home's strengths." A Reddit thread similarly echoes, "When looking for houses last year, one in particular had a kitchen and dining room that was painted blood red [...] It was AWFUL and made the space look smaller."
Red used sparingly can have a dramatic effect
To preserve the value of your kitchen space, diehard red fans might consider opting for scarlet cabinets instead, which (unlike a red countertop) can be repainted. Softer red-adjacent hues for your countertops can also offer a pop of color without creating an overwhelming look. Try taking a warmer or more muted route, such as earthy terracotta, rich burgundy, dark red marble, or deep maroon countertops.
For the aesthetically minded, there are plenty of other stylish ways to try kitchen colors or trends without painting your cabinets or walls. With red, less is more; using the color sparingly yields maximum impact. Try incorporating functional kitchen accessories like red dining chairs or a red tablecloth. You might even track down a retro red Formica dinner table at your local thrift store — expressive but not permanent, should you ever want to change your kitchen's vibe later on. Lay down a red runner rug, or display a glossy red enamel Dutch oven on the stovetop in plain view. Colorful appliances can also create a fun kitchen design scheme. A red refrigerator is less of a commitment than a red countertop, and the contained pop of color here can be playful without being visually overwhelming.
Pro tip: If you already have red countertops, paint your kitchen cabinets a warm, soft neutral shade. The warm color temperature will complement the red tone, while the neutrality balances and softens the bold look. Creamy ecru or on-trend butter yellow cabinets would work fabulously.