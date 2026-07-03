The Bold Countertop Color That Could Ruin Your Kitchen's Vibe

In the interior design world, fortune does not always favor the bold. One of the priciest investments in any kitchen is the countertops, and here, bright colors are an outdated trend to avoid. Stark, bold countertop hues can visually choke out the space — an especially unfortunate pitfall when it comes to already small kitchens. For this reason, it's a good idea to steer clear of bright shades of red. On a psychological level, color has been proven to affect moods, feelings, and behaviors, and red can stimulate negative feelings like irritation, caution, and anxiety – not necessarily the goal for a home kitchen.

Beyond individual aesthetic preferences, one of the chief drawbacks of red countertops is their lack of versatility. Vibrant, dominant, and abrasive, this primary color is tricky to balance in a room, running the risk of leaning more tacky than kitschy. It's also one of the main countertop colors to skip if you ever plan to sell your home. Red countertops can be a home value hamartia, lowering potential resale value by thousands of dollars. As Bill Golden, realtor and associate broker at Keller Williams Realty Intown Atlanta, tells Forbes, "[B]right red [...] can become distractions, and buyers may begin mentally calculating the cost and effort required to repaint or renovate, instead of focusing on the home's strengths." A Reddit thread similarly echoes, "When looking for houses last year, one in particular had a kitchen and dining room that was painted blood red [...] It was AWFUL and made the space look smaller."