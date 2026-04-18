The Countertop Color To Skip If You Ever Plan To Sell Your Home
While you don't necessarily need to follow kitchen design trends when planning a remodel, paying attention to what future homeowners may want could help you get a better return on your investment. If there is any chance you might sell your home in the future, you should take care when selecting materials and colors. To learn more about what you should and shouldn't do if you're renovating to sell your home, Tasting Table spoke with an expert. Greg Dallaire, owner and realtor at Dallaire Realty, has been active in residential real estate since 2006. He told us that yellow is one countertop color to skip if you're remodeling with an eye to sell.
Dallaire says that "most buyers today want a home that is move-in ready. When they see bold yellow countertops, they don't think of the personal touch and style the yellow brought to the space. Instead, they calculate the cost to replace them with something else. Usually, they come up with a number in the $10,000 to $15,000 range. That number can quickly undermine a buyer's confidence in making an offer on your home. And as we all know, as confidence drops, so do offers."
Bright yellow countertops may narrow your buyer pool and make it harder to sell your home, as well as lower its resale value. In most cases, any bold colors or highly personalized decor are design flaws you'll need to fix in your kitchen before selling your home. Of course, if you love yellow, you can always paint your walls or cabinets that color and repaint them in a more neutral shade before listing your home.
Why yellow (or other bold colors) aren't always a great choice for a kitchen remodel
Overly personalized designs like themed kitchens are a huge turnoff to homebuyers. Potential buyers may not be willing to pay as much for a home if they know they will need to put a lot of money into it right away. When a kitchen features bright colors like yellow, people who view it may not be able to picture themselves living there as easily. Dallaire tells us that "a kitchen should feel like a blank canvas. Buyers need to picture their own life there. They look at the counter and imagine their coffee mug on it, or they imagine their family sitting at the island. When one bold color takes over the room, it becomes harder for them to picture themselves living there. It also shrinks your buyer pool. In real estate, a smaller pool usually means more days on market and less negotiating power."
Yet you can still make a space feel like your own, even if you're going to sell your home in the future. Do some research before remodeling, and opt for paint shades that turn your kitchen from basic to bougie, like olive green, navy blue, and charcoal gray, which are more popular kitchen colors than yellow. Dallaire says, "In real estate, emotion opens the door, but smart design protects your equity. The goal is not to remove personality, but to create a space that feels warm, welcoming, and financially sound. When beauty and strategy work together, everybody wins — especially at the closing table."
You still have options, even if you love yellow
Dallaire reminds us that just because future buyers may not love the color yellow, "that does not mean you cannot have yellow accents in the kitchen. You can add a pop of yellow with throw pillows and a fun rug. You can also add yellow through the backsplash. A patterned tile with soft golden tones can add personality without overwhelming the space. It feels layered and thoughtful rather than loud."
There are also fun, temporary ways to incorporate yellow into your decor. Dallaire suggests that "accessories are your best friend when you want to add a dash of personality to the space. For example, yellow storage baskets, bright tableware, a warm yellow stand mixer, fresh flowers, and a brightly colored Roman shade can bring brightness to your kitchen. And when it is time to sell, they can be swapped out in one afternoon."
Yet if you're remodeling your kitchen in preparation for selling, it would benefit you to stick with neutrals. Dallaire says, "From my personal experience, neutral kitchens attract far more online interest and showings than colored kitchens. The more buyers feel comfortable in your kitchen, the more competition you will have for offers on your house." He went on to give us his expert opinion on 2026 kitchen countertop trends to increase the value of your home, saying, "I love warm white quartz with gold or honey veining. It is bright and easy to maintain. Creamy terrazzo with soft amber flecks adds character without taking over the room. Soft greige is another strong option. It pairs beautifully with yellow accents while staying safe for future buyers."