The Countertop Color To Skip If You Ever Plan To Sell Your Home

While you don't necessarily need to follow kitchen design trends when planning a remodel, paying attention to what future homeowners may want could help you get a better return on your investment. If there is any chance you might sell your home in the future, you should take care when selecting materials and colors. To learn more about what you should and shouldn't do if you're renovating to sell your home, Tasting Table spoke with an expert. Greg Dallaire, owner and realtor at Dallaire Realty, has been active in residential real estate since 2006. He told us that yellow is one countertop color to skip if you're remodeling with an eye to sell.

Dallaire says that "most buyers today want a home that is move-in ready. When they see bold yellow countertops, they don't think of the personal touch and style the yellow brought to the space. Instead, they calculate the cost to replace them with something else. Usually, they come up with a number in the $10,000 to $15,000 range. That number can quickly undermine a buyer's confidence in making an offer on your home. And as we all know, as confidence drops, so do offers."

Bright yellow countertops may narrow your buyer pool and make it harder to sell your home, as well as lower its resale value. In most cases, any bold colors or highly personalized decor are design flaws you'll need to fix in your kitchen before selling your home. Of course, if you love yellow, you can always paint your walls or cabinets that color and repaint them in a more neutral shade before listing your home.