The Huge Turnoff Homebuyers Face When It Comes To The Kitchen
Buying a home is a big deal, but so is selling it. It doesn't really dawn on you how tricky the selling process can be until your home has been listed on Zillow for months and nobody has put in an offer yet. Buyer psychology is a very real thing, especially when it comes to the kitchen. We chatted with Jan Ryan, broker and owner of REMAX Direct in Ramona, California, and found out that prospective buyers don't like kitchens with a super specific theme.
"Buyers want to envision their life in the space. If the kitchen screams '1950s diner' or 'tropical jungle,' it's harder for them to picture their own style," Ryan told us. You might have created a Pinterest-inspired kitchen of your dreams, but "what you see as fun and vibrant, a buyer may see as a costly remodel project," she explained. Additionally, "Bold colors and ultra-specific décor are risky because taste is subjective." Most people truly don't go crazy for yellow cabinets or kitchen decor elements that pay homage to the '70s. These details may seem minor to you as a seller, and justifiably so — how hard is it to paint a few cabinets? "Even if repainting is cheap," Ryan pointed out, "buyers often overestimate the effort or expense to 'neutralize' a bold kitchen." And at the end of the day, it's their budget, energy, and vision they're working with.
A neutral and balanced kitchen goes a long way
Ryan gave us some helpful tips on how to nurture a neutral kitchen decor without sacrificing those precious personal touches that make the home feel truly ours. "White, cream, soft gray, or warm beige cabinets and walls will make it more neutral. Add colorful wall art, or small appliances for your pops of style—things that can be swapped out in minutes," she said. You could start with a basic white kitchen design for a timeless space, treating it like an empty canvas that you get to decorate. A little colorful knick-knack here, a textured thingamabob there. "Add wood accents, stone backsplashes, or matte finishes. A statement pendant light or chandelier can give character without locking the buyer into a theme," she noted. Look for small kitchen decor items that you can pick up at Target to give the room its temporary character.
Reselling a home is tricky because it's yours until it isn't. If you know from the get-go that you're planning to resell down the line, keep that in mind when you're first picking out the decor. "You're not designing for your taste anymore," Ryan warns, "you're staging for the masses." As such, it's better to stay in the safe zone and opt for something neutral, balanced, and timeless. "The more people you appeal to," she said, "the better your chances for multiple offers."