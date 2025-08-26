The Huge Turnoff Homebuyers Face When It Comes To The Kitchen

Buying a home is a big deal, but so is selling it. It doesn't really dawn on you how tricky the selling process can be until your home has been listed on Zillow for months and nobody has put in an offer yet. Buyer psychology is a very real thing, especially when it comes to the kitchen. We chatted with Jan Ryan, broker and owner of REMAX Direct in Ramona, California, and found out that prospective buyers don't like kitchens with a super specific theme.

"Buyers want to envision their life in the space. If the kitchen screams '1950s diner' or 'tropical jungle,' it's harder for them to picture their own style," Ryan told us. You might have created a Pinterest-inspired kitchen of your dreams, but "what you see as fun and vibrant, a buyer may see as a costly remodel project," she explained. Additionally, "Bold colors and ultra-specific décor are risky because taste is subjective." Most people truly don't go crazy for yellow cabinets or kitchen decor elements that pay homage to the '70s. These details may seem minor to you as a seller, and justifiably so — how hard is it to paint a few cabinets? "Even if repainting is cheap," Ryan pointed out, "buyers often overestimate the effort or expense to 'neutralize' a bold kitchen." And at the end of the day, it's their budget, energy, and vision they're working with.