The 10 Best Pizza Restaurants Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Pizza is a universally beloved comfort food that likely originated in the Middle East and the Mediterranean Basin. Its classic form was popularized in Naples, Italy, as an affordable flatbread for the lower classes. Then, in 1889, renowned chef Raffaele Esposito presented King Umberto I and Queen Margherita with three signature pizzas featuring lard, basil, mozzarella, garlic, olive oil, and oregano. Prepared from fresh ingredients, this simple food rapidly took over the rest of the world, finding its way to the United States through Italian immigrants. Today, the country is packed with thousands of pizzerias claiming to be the best in this craft. In an effort to highlight these exceptional spots, the Food Network's long-running culinary travel show, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," has promoted quite a few hidden gems in every state. Hosted by the perpetually energetic and enthusiastic Guy Fieri, this program has endured since 2006 and earned several Primetime Emmy nominations. The businesses he has visited have experienced significant growth, too. This is what is now universally known as "The Triple D effect." So, let's round up the pizza-focused establishments that still bring their A-game.

First, let's determine the factors that actually make a great pizzeria. Naturally, customers always prefer sauces and crusts prepared from scratch and topped with fresh, seasonal ingredients. They'll appreciate a wide selection of signature items as well as attractive, family-friendly deals and relatively fast service. This means consistent quality over the years in a warm and welcoming setting. A pretentious vibe and an abundance of store-bought elements wouldn't do. In order to put this list together, we've taken all the above into consideration, not to mention high star ratings and industry accolades. More on our methodology at the end of the article.