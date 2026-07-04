The 10 Best Pizza Restaurants Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
Pizza is a universally beloved comfort food that likely originated in the Middle East and the Mediterranean Basin. Its classic form was popularized in Naples, Italy, as an affordable flatbread for the lower classes. Then, in 1889, renowned chef Raffaele Esposito presented King Umberto I and Queen Margherita with three signature pizzas featuring lard, basil, mozzarella, garlic, olive oil, and oregano. Prepared from fresh ingredients, this simple food rapidly took over the rest of the world, finding its way to the United States through Italian immigrants. Today, the country is packed with thousands of pizzerias claiming to be the best in this craft. In an effort to highlight these exceptional spots, the Food Network's long-running culinary travel show, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," has promoted quite a few hidden gems in every state. Hosted by the perpetually energetic and enthusiastic Guy Fieri, this program has endured since 2006 and earned several Primetime Emmy nominations. The businesses he has visited have experienced significant growth, too. This is what is now universally known as "The Triple D effect." So, let's round up the pizza-focused establishments that still bring their A-game.
First, let's determine the factors that actually make a great pizzeria. Naturally, customers always prefer sauces and crusts prepared from scratch and topped with fresh, seasonal ingredients. They'll appreciate a wide selection of signature items as well as attractive, family-friendly deals and relatively fast service. This means consistent quality over the years in a warm and welcoming setting. A pretentious vibe and an abundance of store-bought elements wouldn't do. In order to put this list together, we've taken all the above into consideration, not to mention high star ratings and industry accolades. More on our methodology at the end of the article.
The Hungry Robot (Fairbanks, AK)
Named after the shape of its oven, The Hungry Robot specializes in wood-fired appetizers and pizzas enchanted with creative toppings. It takes exactly 90 seconds for your ordered pizza to bake, but the dough and sauces are already prepared from scratch. You can also ask about the monthly special or take part in the charitable "pie it forward" program. As for Guy Fieri, he particularly enjoyed the Dilly Dilly, which combines a house-made garlic-based sauce, shredded mozzarella, and sliced classic dill pickles. He's also featured the aptly named Burning Bumble Bee, which includes sliced pepperoni, pepperoncini, and honey infused with anchovies and chili.
In just two months after it appeared on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," The Hungry Robot experienced a customer surge of about 50%, according to Alaska's News Source. This friendly joint has also been spotlighted by the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, The Alaska Current, and the Spirit of Alaska. Plus, it won the 2021 Alaska Cannabist Reader's Choice Award for Best Non-Cannabis Munchie and reached the semifinals in the 2023 UPS Small Biz Challenge.
(907) 347-8117
910 Old Steese Hwy Ste c, Fairbanks, AK 99701
Pizzeria Luigi (San Diego Area, CA)
Established in 2004, Pizzeria Luigi is a small chain and caterer led by an Italian-born chef. As seen on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," it offers authentic New York-style pies with a dough prepared from bottled water, never tap. This cozy neighborhood joint has also been spotlighted by San Diego Magazine and the Ocean Beach Mainstreet Association and is now considered a local institution. It offers a wide array of classic and original favorites, including bestsellers like the ultra-spicy El Diablo. You can also customize your own or opt for a vegan version. As for the subs and sandwiches, they're all prepared with house-made bread, while every pasta dish is served with garlic bread.
For his part, Guy Fieri was particularly impressed with the Donatello pie, which combines ricotta, parmesan, and garlic. He's called the Capone, which features pepperoni, sausage, and meatballs, the best pizza on the West Coast.
Multiple locations
Hops and Pie (Denver, CO)
Celebrated for its rotating craft brews, artisan sourdough crust, and patio seating, this family-owned joint specializes in both New York and Detroit-style pizzas. It was recognized as "a pizzeria that satisfies all cravings" by 5280 in 2024 and has been featured by the Denver Post as well as "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Plus, this place was named one of Fox 31 Morning News' Top-Rated Pizza Places in the Denver Metro Area back in 2023. It was considered one of the Five Best Pizza Joints by Dining Out Denver in 2024, and it earned a spot on Westworld's 2025 Ultimate Guide to the Best Pizza in the city. So, what makes Hops and Pie so special?
To begin with, every item is lovingly made from scratch. Other than gluten-free and vegan options, you'll also find daily and weekly specials, tempting happy hour deals, and a kids' menu. As for Guy Fieri, he fell in love with the beer-braised brisket pie, topped with pickled jalapeño and caramelized onion.
(303) 477-7000
3920 Tennyson St, Denver, CO 80212
Supino Pizzeria (Detroit, MI)
This welcoming restaurant chain and catering service offers East Coast-style pizzas prepared from organic and locally sourced ingredients as well as a curated selection of Italian wines and beers. The list of accolades Supino has earned is quite impressive. Featured by the Detroit News, the Detroit Free Press, and the Metropolitan Detroit, it's recognized as one of the Metro area's Must-Visit Food Spots by Hour Detroit. Visit Detroit considers it one of the best in the craft. In 2025, it was named the Best Pizza Place in Michigan on iHeart. That same year, it was also voted one of the Top 5 Best Pizza Places in the area through ClickOnDetroit. As for locals, they frequently sing the praises of this pizzeria's relaxed vibe, flavorful offerings, and impeccable service.
For his part, Guy Fieri especially raved about the City Wing Thing pizza on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." This item once featured smoked turkey, cherry peppers for a sweet heat fix, smoked Gouda, mozzarella, and roasted garlic. The recipe has evolved since then and replaced the first two ingredients with roast chicken and banana peppers (not to be confused with pepperoncini).
Multiple locations
Pizzeria Lola (Minneapolis, MN)
Lola is a casual neighborhood hotspot with limited reservations. The dough is prepared in-house daily and then baked in a unique oven with a copper exterior and a core made of clay sourced from a historic quarry in France. Other than parbaked pies for takeout and pizza and cookie specials, this lively joint offers happy hour deals as well as delicious gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options. As such, it's been spotlighted by the Minnesota Star Tribune and on Netflix's "Chef's Table" and "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." In 2021, Lola was named one of the top three pizza places by the readers of Minneapolis St. Paul Magazine. Two years later, Time Out recognized it as one of the best pizza spots in the country. It's no wonder it has turned into a highly coveted destination for comfort food.
Though hesitant at first, Guy Fieri was pleasantly surprised with the fan-favorite Sunnyside pizza, only available in-house or for immediate takeout. Topped with two farm-fresh eggs, it includes parmesan, pecorino, leek, heavy cream, and guanciale. He was more enthusiastic to try the My Sha-Roni, elevated with pepperoni and fennel sausage, or the Lady Zaza, featuring Korean sausage, classic kimchi, and scallions.
(612) 424-8338
5557 Xerxes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Biga Pizza (Missoula, MT)
Biga Pizza borrowed its name from an unsalted starter dough traditionally used in rural Italy. It offers an impressive selection of pizzas, calzones, pastas, and sandwiches, all prepared from seasonal and locally sourced ingredients as well as artisan meats and cheeses. Those meticulously handcrafted pizzas, baked in a brick oven, can be enjoyed with wine or beer from a small but curated list. For its part, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" has spotlighted the Meatball Verde, which combines Montana beef, a house-made salsa verde, broccoli rabe, and (surprise) mascarpone. Guy Fieri was also impressed with the Flathead Cherry, prepared with house-made sausage and cherry chutney instead of a classic tomato sauce.
In recognition of its commitment to excellence, Biga was hailed by Business Insider as the best pizza in the state as early as 2012. It has also garnered attention from the Great Falls Tribune, the International Rescue Committee, Montana Right Now, and NBC Montana.
(406) 728-2579
241 W Main St, Missoula, MT 59802
Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza (Northfield, NJ)
Carluccio's is a family-owned joint and catering business that takes pride in its craft. Its pizzas are baked at 1,000°F for an ultra-crispy crust, including Guy Fieri's pick on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," the famous Grandma's Pie. This widely beloved, thin-crusted menu staple features fresh mozzarella as well as a chunky sauce made from San Marzano tomatoes, anchovies, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh basil leaves. The hearty Carluccio's Way is another customer favorite, topped with fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, fresh broccoli rabe, and sausage.
Thanks to its rotating lunch and dinner specials as well as delicious family-style entrées and pastas, this spot has become a popular hangout among friends and families. Diners have posted glowing reviews about the welcoming staff and consistent food quality. As such, this pizzeria has been spotlighted by Philly Voice, Visit Atlantic City, New Jersey 101.5, and Patch.
(609) 641-4011
1200 New Rd, Northfield, NJ 08225
Don Antonio (New York City, NY)
Located in Midtown Manhattan, Don Antonio serves Neapolitan-style pizzas baked in an Italian wood-fired oven as well as a selection of cocktails and Italian craft beers. Not only has it earned a spot in the Michelin Guide, but it was also named the seventh best pizzeria in the U.S. for 2024 by the Italian-based 50 Top Pizza USA Guide. Featured by Time Out and Eater New York, this establishment owes its success to pizza master Giorgia Caporuscio. She's been spotlighted by Pizza Today and won Pizza Maker of the Year from 50 Top Pizza in 2024. Plus, her father is none other than Roberto Caporuscio, the founder of the equally acclaimed Kesté Pizza e Vino.
On "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Guy Fieri was impressed by the Montanara Classica, a fried specialty combining a house signature tomato sauce, fresh basil, pecorino, and imported smoked mozzarella. He was also partial to the Pistacchio e Salsiccia, a sausage-based pizza elevated with creamy fresh mozzarella and an exceptional pistachio pesto sauce for a sweet touch.
(646) 719-1043
309 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019
Little Bettie Pizza and Snacks (Memphis, TN)
Established in 2020 within the Wiseacre Brewing Company, Little Bettie is renowned for its scratch-made New Haven-style pizzas. Baked in a coal-fired oven, this thin-crusted, slightly charred dish was popularized by Italian immigrants in Connecticut around 1925. As such, this pizzeria has caught the eye of Fox 13, Downtown Memphis, the Memphis Commercial Appeal, and Memphis Magazine. The brewery alone is worth the detour as well, if only for its bustling events lineup. Plus, you can enjoy exceptional light lagers that have earned awards at the Great American Beer Festival and the World Beer Cup.
This spacious hangout only uses quality sauces and toppings, though some are more creative than others. For instance, Guy Fieri's picks on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" include the memorably named Thud Butt, which combines mortadella, ricotta cream, Stracciatella cheese (a name shared by a soup and a gelato), black pepper honey, and pistachio. He's also sampled the visionary Imagine the Future chicken wings, enhanced with Sicilian crunch — dehydrated capers blended with Kalamata olives — and a house-made ranch sauce.
wiseacrebrew.com/location/little-bettie
(901) 334-9411
398 S B.B. King Blvd, Memphis, TN 38126
Cane Rosso (Texas)
Cane Rosso is one of the most acclaimed Texas restaurants featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." With nine locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, this thriving chain has earned praise for its wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas. No detail is overlooked. For instance, the dough is kneaded daily from Italian-imported flour, and the mozzarella is always freshly pulled in-house. The sauce is prepared from hand-crushed San Marzano tomatoes, and the dish is then baked in an Italian-imported oven at 900°F for a lightly charred finish. Guy Fieri has showcased The Honey Bast*** pizza, which includes house-made mozzarella, soppressata meat, bacon marmalade, and habanero honey. He's also sampled the Delia, a pie elevated with bacon marmalade and arugula.
Cane Rosso was named Independent Pizzeria of the Year by Pizza Today in 2017, and it was recognized by the Food Network as one of the 52 Best Pizzas in America's Biggest Cities in 2018. Pizza Today also gave this beloved chain a spot on its America's Top 20 Pizzerias in 2025, noting its "chewy crusts" and "fun menu featuring pies with clever names." Finally, you can read all about this pizzeria that doubles as a dog-rescue charity in reputable outlets like D Magazine, Eater Houston and Dallas, the Austin American-Statesman, and the Dallas Morning News.
Multiple locations
Methodology
Our roundup of the best pizza restaurants highlighted on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" over the years spans different states. All of these entries are still thriving and boast a star rating of at least 4.5 on Google. They've been spotlighted by media outlets and local guides multiple times. Plus, they've earned glowing reviews on various platforms, such as Reddit, Google, Tripadvisor, Facebook, and Yelp. We then shortlisted establishments that offer standout items and prepare their pizzas from scratch, using fresh ingredients. Ultimately, industry accolades helped tip the scales for the final selection.