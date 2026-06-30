One Of The Best New Aldi Finds Of July Makes Sweet And Spicy Cocktails Effortless

The perfect summer cocktail is bright, crisp, and refreshing, with a hint of sweetness and seasonal flavors. Of course, if mixology isn't a particular interest of yours, there's no need to make a fuss over learning everything there is to know about liquors and liqueurs, ingredient ratios, and complementary garnishes. You can enjoy a delightful adult beverage with the simplest of crafting processes, and one of the must-have Aldi finds hitting shelves in July 2026 will help you do just that.

Nature's Nectar Spicy Lemonade will make sweet and spicy cocktails effortless. This zesty new beverage joins Nature's Nectar Lemonade, as well as the brand's Spicy Limeade. Available in a 64-ounce bottle for around $2.50, the juice combines tart, refreshing citrus flavor with a spicy punch of jalapeño to turn up the heat. It's the perfect mixer for easy, two-ingredient vodka drinks that you can enjoy all summer.

Use Nature's Nectar Spicy Lemonade to make a simple version of a classic vodka Collins or Tom Collins by mixing it with vodka or gin, pouring it over ice, and garnishing it with a lemon or lime wedge and a cocktail cherry. It also makes a fast, simple frozen lemon daiquiri. You can even spike lemonade with bourbon for a simpler take on a Gold Rush cocktail, or make Michelle McGlinn's delightfully spicy pineapple lemonade summer cocktail recipe.