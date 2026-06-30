One Of The Best New Aldi Finds Of July Makes Sweet And Spicy Cocktails Effortless
The perfect summer cocktail is bright, crisp, and refreshing, with a hint of sweetness and seasonal flavors. Of course, if mixology isn't a particular interest of yours, there's no need to make a fuss over learning everything there is to know about liquors and liqueurs, ingredient ratios, and complementary garnishes. You can enjoy a delightful adult beverage with the simplest of crafting processes, and one of the must-have Aldi finds hitting shelves in July 2026 will help you do just that.
Nature's Nectar Spicy Lemonade will make sweet and spicy cocktails effortless. This zesty new beverage joins Nature's Nectar Lemonade, as well as the brand's Spicy Limeade. Available in a 64-ounce bottle for around $2.50, the juice combines tart, refreshing citrus flavor with a spicy punch of jalapeño to turn up the heat. It's the perfect mixer for easy, two-ingredient vodka drinks that you can enjoy all summer.
Use Nature's Nectar Spicy Lemonade to make a simple version of a classic vodka Collins or Tom Collins by mixing it with vodka or gin, pouring it over ice, and garnishing it with a lemon or lime wedge and a cocktail cherry. It also makes a fast, simple frozen lemon daiquiri. You can even spike lemonade with bourbon for a simpler take on a Gold Rush cocktail, or make Michelle McGlinn's delightfully spicy pineapple lemonade summer cocktail recipe.
Some Aldi shoppers say this drink is too spicy, while others say it's not spicy enough
Spicy foods and beverages can be polarizing, as not everybody likes the kick that comes from them. So it's no surprise that the Nature's Nectar Spicy Lemonade has Aldi customers split. In a post on Facebook, a shopper warned, "Aldi sells Spicy Lemonade for some reason. Just wanted to mention it before some other unsuspecting soul takes a big gulp."
While others were quick to say that it sounds delicious, that isn't the only negative review of the product. In another Facebook post, a customer said, "Note to self... when buying lemonade, read the entire label...I've never heard of spicy lemonade/limeade before." Another shopper responded, "It's not spicy at all," but the original poster replied, "The lemon one was too spicy for a 5 yr old."
In a Reddit post, customers also had strong opinions. One person said that they tried the limeade version and loved it, and after stocking up on that flavor, decided to also try the spicy lemonade. However, they went on and said, "I personally don't think it's too spicy, in fact, it's not spicy enough." However, the majority of commenters agree that it's perfect to use in spicy cocktail recipes.