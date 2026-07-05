One Of Costco's Best Finds Of 2026 So Far Is Perfect For Easy Fish Tacos

One part of Costco that's often overlooked is the seafood selection. Sure, the wholesaler has a huge range of meats and vegetables on offer, and everyone has their favorite bakery items, but nestled in between it all is a freezer full of frozen fish filets that are great for easy weeknight meals. For example, one of the best Costco freezer items worth buying in bulk in 2026 (so far) is a breaded tilapia that makes for simple fish tacos.

The Sea Cuisine Tortilla Crusted Tilapia features two frozen filets of flaky white fish encased in a crunchy coating made from corn tortilla chips, chipotle pepper, and garlic. Tasting Table's taste tester tried the Tortilla Crusted Tilapia when they ranked eight Costco frozen seafood dishes from worst to best, and they were blown away by the flavor. The filets were perfectly spiced, and the crust created an excellent crunch that provided a nice contrast to the delicate fish.

While the filets hold their own on a plate, they're an excellent base for fish tacos. Tilapia is one of the most popular types of fish for beer-battered fish tacos and blackened fish tacos because it has a mild natural flavor that's easy to season and a fall-apart texture that's perfect for tortillas. The Sea Cuisine Tortilla Crusted Tilapia provides both of those benefits with very little work, especially since tilapia is a great type of fish to cook straight from frozen.