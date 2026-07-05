One Of Costco's Best Finds Of 2026 So Far Is Perfect For Easy Fish Tacos
One part of Costco that's often overlooked is the seafood selection. Sure, the wholesaler has a huge range of meats and vegetables on offer, and everyone has their favorite bakery items, but nestled in between it all is a freezer full of frozen fish filets that are great for easy weeknight meals. For example, one of the best Costco freezer items worth buying in bulk in 2026 (so far) is a breaded tilapia that makes for simple fish tacos.
The Sea Cuisine Tortilla Crusted Tilapia features two frozen filets of flaky white fish encased in a crunchy coating made from corn tortilla chips, chipotle pepper, and garlic. Tasting Table's taste tester tried the Tortilla Crusted Tilapia when they ranked eight Costco frozen seafood dishes from worst to best, and they were blown away by the flavor. The filets were perfectly spiced, and the crust created an excellent crunch that provided a nice contrast to the delicate fish.
While the filets hold their own on a plate, they're an excellent base for fish tacos. Tilapia is one of the most popular types of fish for beer-battered fish tacos and blackened fish tacos because it has a mild natural flavor that's easy to season and a fall-apart texture that's perfect for tortillas. The Sea Cuisine Tortilla Crusted Tilapia provides both of those benefits with very little work, especially since tilapia is a great type of fish to cook straight from frozen.
How to make fish tacos with Costco's frozen tilapia
The Sea Cuisine Tortilla Crusted Tilapia filets have a crunch reminiscent of a Baja fish taco batter, and they're already seasoned with Mexican spices like jalapeño, chili powder, and garlic. All you need to do is bake them in the oven for about 15 minutes, cut them into strips, and load them onto warm tortillas with salsa, shredded cabbage, cilantro, and lime. You could try out a grapefruit salsa recipe or a pineapple salsa as well.
A Reddit user who shared their method for making fish tacos with the Sea Cuisine Tortilla Crusted Tilapia said to "cut up cabbage, cilantro, onions, tomatoes, lime juice - mixed it up well as the slaw topping. For the sauce topping: Equal parts mayo and sour cream, adobo sauce from a can of chipotles, cumin, pepper/salt to taste ... SUPER BOMB!" Another added, "A little different, but sometimes they have a dill pickle salad kit in produce and it worked as an excellent topping."
Others like to use a citrus-heavy hot sauce or crave-worthy guacamole. The air fryer can make the fish extra crispy, and you can always put everything over rice if you want to nix the tortillas. Or enjoy the fish with some vegetables; it tastes delicious as is, too.