As Texan cowboy poet Red Steagall once observed, "There's nothin' in life that's worth doin', if it cain't be done from a horse." Fellow cowboys might agree, but with one exception: It's worth hopping off the saddle to chow down on some bear signs. On the open trail, desserts were a chuck wagon rarity. "Bear signs" were donut-like treats enjoyed across the Old West, consisting of deep-fried cinnamon bread sprinkled with powdered sugar. The somewhat involved preparation made this treat highly sought-after by Texas cowboys, who would make special trips out of the way just to get them. Per the lore, ranch hands may have even accepted bear signs in place of wages during times of scarcity.

Historically, bear signs were an offshoot of the modern donut, which originated across the country in New York — a confectionery creation of Dutch immigrants in the 1700s and 1800s. Considering the heyday of the American cowboy erupted across the Southwest around the early- to mid-1800s, this unique dessert's gradual westward spread aligns. Since deep-frying sugary dough is an involved recipe for frontiersmen on the move (not to mention the oft-scarcity of confectionery ingredients), cooks devised bear signs as a doughy adaptation. The donut's now-ubiquitous center hole wasn't introduced until around 1850, and aptly, bear signs were typically hole-less.