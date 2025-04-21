What Is Cowboy Bread And How Did It Get Its Name?
Texas culinary traditions are rich and unique, as proud Texans enjoy everything from monstrous steaks and hot, lemon-y Dr. Pepper to hearty, Texas-style chili. Cowboy bread is also a Texas staple, so much so that it became the official state bread in 2005. This simple bread is known by many names, but at its heart, it's a symbol of Texas culture with an important place in the state's history.
The dish is famously known as cowboy bread, but it's also called camp bread or pan de campo (camp bread in Spanish). The bread is so-called because it became popular with cowboys on cattle drives. For the uninitiated, cowboy bread is made from salt, water, flour, and a leavening agent (usually baking powder). This mixture is made into a dough that's then formed into a round, flat shape and then cooked over an open fire, usually in a cast-iron skillet. The result is a golden brown, biscuit-like bread that can be considered a Texas-style take on other types of flatbreads such as tortillas or traditional fry bread. Depending on the availability of ingredients, a touch of sugar can be added to keep the bread moist, and lard can be added to improve browning and add richness.
Cowboy bread is an example of culinary ingenuity
Traveling over long distances, cowboys in Texas and other parts of the American frontier had minimal ingredients to work with to make filling meals. Cowboy bread became a staple in different cowboy camps because flour was easy to transport, and the bread only took a few ingredients to make. The crumbly nature of cowboy bread makes it an easy addition to a bowl of soup or Texas red chili. It can also be enjoyed on its own with butter and honey, like a traditional biscuit.
Cowboy bread is just one example of cowboys' culinary creativity. On their long and arduous travels, cowboys created dishes such as cowboy beans and cowboy steak that they could cook with basic tools and over an open flame. Such meals have endured over time, and many dishes with cowboy in the name have become synonymous with being hearty and easy to make. Cowboy bread's history and importance in Texas cuisine lives on at events such as the annual Pan de Campo Cook-Off in Edinburg, Texas. Here, festival-goers can see how cowboy bread is made and try different pan de campo-inspired dishes.