The Iconic Soda Texans Like To Drink Hot And Lemon-Y

From its inclusion in margaritas to its Strawberries & Cream flavors, Dr. Pepper seems to be the perfect drink for any occasion. In the South — and especially in North Texas — hot Dr. Pepper has been a staple for decades, particularly during the holidays. Once sold at football games and other holiday events, this heated beverage offers a tasty way for winter-weary Texans to warm up. You may not find it everywhere in the South, but it's easily made at home.

Advertisement

Using Dr. Pepper (specifically the kind made with cane sugar), heat the drink to 180 degrees Fahrenheit and add a slice of lemon for garnish. That's all you need to enjoy this Southern staple. Those looking to make it an adults-only beverage are free to add their spirit of choice as well.

Before you knock hot Dr. Pepper, allow yourself at least a sip. By warming the soft drink to the recommended temperature — and not to a boil — it retains its familiar flavors, including cherry, caramel, and more. The lemon slice adds the perfect amount of sweetness, and the whole thing comes together like a warm, cider-like drink that takes the chill right out of winter. Well, as long as you're enjoying it, anyway.

Advertisement