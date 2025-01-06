The Iconic Soda Texans Like To Drink Hot And Lemon-Y
Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like there's a new trend involving Dr. Pepper. From Fluffy Dr. Pepper to the viral Dr. Pepper and pickles combo to the barbecue sauce and soda creations that people swear taste just like the fizzy soft drink. However, if you head down south to Texas — the birthplace of Dr. Pepper— you'll find another concoction that might leave you scratching your head. Even so, you've got to give this one a try. Texans, who have a reputation for calling all soft drinks "coke," helped make Dr. Pepper a household name, although they prefer to drink it warm with a little bit of lemon.
So, what's the deal with warm Dr. Pepper and lemon? Well, its origins are shrouded in a bit of mystery. One theory states that it was a marketing ploy by former Dr. Pepper president Wesby Parker, designed to boost winter sales for the soft drink brand. Other schools of thought suggest it was a non-alcoholic home remedy to be served to sick children (not unlike a hot toddy). Although, it's possible that someone just got curious about what would happen if a cold Dr. Pepper was heated instead.
This North Texas staple is easily made at home
From its inclusion in margaritas to its Strawberries & Cream flavors, Dr. Pepper seems to be the perfect drink for any occasion. In the South — and especially in North Texas — hot Dr. Pepper has been a staple for decades, particularly during the holidays. Once sold at football games and other holiday events, this heated beverage offers a tasty way for winter-weary Texans to warm up. You may not find it everywhere in the South, but it's easily made at home.
Using Dr. Pepper (specifically the kind made with cane sugar), heat the drink to 180 degrees Fahrenheit and add a slice of lemon for garnish. That's all you need to enjoy this Southern staple. Those looking to make it an adults-only beverage are free to add their spirit of choice as well.
Before you knock hot Dr. Pepper, allow yourself at least a sip. By warming the soft drink to the recommended temperature — and not to a boil — it retains its familiar flavors, including cherry, caramel, and more. The lemon slice adds the perfect amount of sweetness, and the whole thing comes together like a warm, cider-like drink that takes the chill right out of winter. Well, as long as you're enjoying it, anyway.