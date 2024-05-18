The Pickle Dr Pepper Drink Hack That's Taken Over TikTok

From whipping up ice cream fruit roll ups to making pancakes in the air fryer, there are a number of TikTok food hacks that are actually worth trying — and now there's another one gaining popularity. The newest TikTok trend involves giving Dr Pepper a vinegary twist with pickles.

While Sonic pickles seem like they would be better suited on one of the chain's famed burgers, the internet claims that the drink is perfectly refreshing for the summer. The trend kicked off with TikTok user Mississippi Memaw trying out the now viral drink. A few slices of briny dill pickles from Sonic swirled around into Dr Pepper is said to bring out the sweet flavors from the soda's closely guarded ingredient lists. This isn't the first pickle-flavored drink to be associated with the chain. In 2018, pickle juice slushies from Sonic were released, available as a syrup to add to your favorite slushies, as well as sundaes and shakes.

While Sonic has since shuttered that offering, fans have seemingly created its spiritual successor with the pickle Dr Pepper drink. Searches and views for the term have skyrocketed on TikTok, with the fast food chain saying requests for the drink have risen. Even if you don't have a Sonic near you, the drink is fairly easy to replicate. All you need are some dill pickles, a can of Dr Pepper, and ice. Add around four to six pickles to the soda and give it a stir before drinking.