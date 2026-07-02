These Mini Frozen Appetizers From Trader Joe's Add French Flair To Any Meal For 75 Cents

Trader Joe's is a treasure trove of unique and creative products, all under the chain's beloved private label. Every year you'll find a new hidden gem to love. And your new obsession should be Trader Joe's mini frozen baguettes that add French flair to any meal for merely 75 cents.

Trader Joe's knows a thing or two about baguettes as four of the 10 store-bought baguettes we sampled were Trader Joe's finds. But the mini frozen baguettes ranked second best in our tasting for their cute single-serving size, which will save people from throwing away half a stale baguette after a day or two of sitting out. These baguettes are meant to be eaten all in one sitting, and even though they are frozen, they bake into the most delicious flavor and texture. The bouncinessness of their crumb and crisp sturdiness of the crust are the texture contrast we all look for in a baguette. They have a slightly sweet undertone and a complexity that impressed us from the very first bite. It only takes a few minutes in the oven for these baguettes to become warm, delectable miniature loaves for you to enjoy with everything from cheese and cured meats to a simple spread of butter. Trader Joe's mini baguettes come in packages of six baguettes, costing $4.49, which comes out to 75 cents per baguette, a bargain if you ask us!