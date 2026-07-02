These Mini Frozen Appetizers From Trader Joe's Add French Flair To Any Meal For 75 Cents
Trader Joe's is a treasure trove of unique and creative products, all under the chain's beloved private label. Every year you'll find a new hidden gem to love. And your new obsession should be Trader Joe's mini frozen baguettes that add French flair to any meal for merely 75 cents.
Trader Joe's knows a thing or two about baguettes as four of the 10 store-bought baguettes we sampled were Trader Joe's finds. But the mini frozen baguettes ranked second best in our tasting for their cute single-serving size, which will save people from throwing away half a stale baguette after a day or two of sitting out. These baguettes are meant to be eaten all in one sitting, and even though they are frozen, they bake into the most delicious flavor and texture. The bouncinessness of their crumb and crisp sturdiness of the crust are the texture contrast we all look for in a baguette. They have a slightly sweet undertone and a complexity that impressed us from the very first bite. It only takes a few minutes in the oven for these baguettes to become warm, delectable miniature loaves for you to enjoy with everything from cheese and cured meats to a simple spread of butter. Trader Joe's mini baguettes come in packages of six baguettes, costing $4.49, which comes out to 75 cents per baguette, a bargain if you ask us!
Customer reviews and recommendations
Trader Joe's customers took to social media with a wealth of glowing reviews for the mini baguettes which a customer on Facebook called "adorable," as well as "easy and convenient." While fresh baguettes may seem ideal, a Redditor disagrees, stating, "whenever I'm in the mood for a baguette, I always end up eating like half of it before it gets stale ... but then I tried these and all my baguette problems are solved. They taste good and are nice and crunchy." Other Redditors complimented the baguette's saltiness and ease of use, as they will crisp up on the outside and get nice and chewy on the inside in the air fryer, oven, or microwave. Despite them being frozen, one Redditor declared, "no, this is not the same as buying a baguette, freezing it and then rebaking it. These bake fresh and taste different."
Customers also offered suggestions for how to enjoy these mini baguettes. A single serving is the perfect accompaniment for a bowl of soup or salad or with a charcuterie or cheese board. But Redditors got fancy, with one suggesting adding garlic confit for mini-garlic breads. They're the perfect size for bruschetta-like appetizers which you can spruce up with the help of Trader Joe's long list of spreads and dips. One Redditor loves them "stuffed with a mixture of tinned smoked trout whipped cream cheese and chives."