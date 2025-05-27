10 Store-Bought Baguettes, Ranked Worst To Best

There are times when you just need a simple loaf of pre-sliced bread (which, interestingly enough, has a long history). But when you want the bread to be the star of the show, you really need to choose a higher-quality loaf. In these cases, a baguette, a type of French bread, can often be the way to go. These long, thin loaves make for ideal sub sandwiches, or they can be sliced and topped with a variety of ingredients. You can use them as an accompaniment to a warm bowl of soup or even use a less-than-fresh, stale bread loaf to make a delicious bowl of heirloom tomato panzanella. Whatever you're using a baguette for, though, you want to make sure you're getting the best-quality loaf possible. After all, when it comes to a food that's as simple as bread, quality really matters.

I tried 10 different baguette loaves, purchased at various grocery chains, to give you a better idea of which brands might be worth giving a try. I based this ranking on both flavor and texture, prioritizing breads that are more flavorful and have a good crumb. Next time you go to the bakery section of your local grocery store, you might just feel a bit more confident in your purchase.