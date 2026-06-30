The Controversial Filet-O-Fish Topping Some Fans Swear Is Delicious

A Reddit thread discussing the best ways to order Filet-O-Fish trades hacks like extra American cheese and extra tartar sauce. One customer posits, "Change that extra tartar sauce to No tartar sauce, keep the extra cheese and dip it in BBQ. That's how i do it." It's worth noting that the reactions to this "hack" are somewhat mixed ("ewww" says one follow-up comment). Not everyone is convinced — however, there's a reason why this unexpected pairing works. Tartar sauce and barbecue deliver double the luscious moisture component, amplifying the fried sandwich's richness. Meanwhile, that mild, flaky Alaskan pollock patty makes a perfect vehicle for taking on bold, dimensional flavors without making them compete.

Another TikTok by @7pminbrooklyn dedicated to the combo echoes similar praise. The poster says they are always putting barbecue sauce on a Filet-O-Fish whenever they order it, in addition to the tartar sauce: "It gives it a different flavor." Other gourmands in the video say they like the barbecue-fish combo, or if they haven't tried it, at least that it sounds like a tasty idea ("It got a little twang to it"). Ultimately, as always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Many fans in one UK-based online forum sound off their excitement at having not realized that you can add extra toppings like lettuce, tomato, and pickle to your Filet-O-Fish sandos. Feel free to order your filet your way ... but don't knock the barbecue accouterment till you try it.