The Controversial Filet-O-Fish Topping Some Fans Swear Is Delicious
Even though it uses the same type of fish as Burger King, diehard fans know that there are no substitutes for a classic Mickey D's Filet-O-Fish. The menu offering's memorable (if surreal) 2009 jingle has lived in foodies' heads rent-free for well over a decade, and when they're hitting the drive-thru, many folks are adding bells and whistles of their own to their Filet-O-Fish orders. A standard McDonald's Filet-O-Fish comprises a crispy wild-caught Alaskan Pollock patty topped with melted American cheese and tartar sauce on a steamed bun. From there, there are countless ways to customize it. Some folks order their Filet-O-Fish "Norwegian style," while others swap the tartar sauce for Big Mac sauce. Today, we're shining the spotlight on another hack that belongs on your radar: Some McDonald's customers swear by topping their Filet-O-Fish with barbecue sauce. In a TikTok by @mcdaag, NBA star Tracy McGrady gives the Filet-O-Fish sandwich a 10 out of 10 rating, calling it his "favorite" meal on the McDonald's menu. "But," he says, "you gotta add a little bit of barbecue sauce on there."
Tartar sauce is a mayonnaise-based condiment dotted with sweet pickle relish, shallots, or capers. If not using sweet relish, some recipes add a bit of sugar to the mix. The result is a creamy, tangy, subtly sweet flavor profile designed to complement funky, salty fried fish. But when working in tandem with robust barbecue sauce, tartar sauce shines with surprising luminosity. It's all about the interplay of the tangy, smoky, and sweet tasting tones, creating a trip around the entire palate.
Rocking the tangy barbecue and tartar sauce combo instantly elevates a classic Filet-O-Fish
A Reddit thread discussing the best ways to order Filet-O-Fish trades hacks like extra American cheese and extra tartar sauce. One customer posits, "Change that extra tartar sauce to No tartar sauce, keep the extra cheese and dip it in BBQ. That's how i do it." It's worth noting that the reactions to this "hack" are somewhat mixed ("ewww" says one follow-up comment). Not everyone is convinced — however, there's a reason why this unexpected pairing works. Tartar sauce and barbecue deliver double the luscious moisture component, amplifying the fried sandwich's richness. Meanwhile, that mild, flaky Alaskan pollock patty makes a perfect vehicle for taking on bold, dimensional flavors without making them compete.
Another TikTok by @7pminbrooklyn dedicated to the combo echoes similar praise. The poster says they are always putting barbecue sauce on a Filet-O-Fish whenever they order it, in addition to the tartar sauce: "It gives it a different flavor." Other gourmands in the video say they like the barbecue-fish combo, or if they haven't tried it, at least that it sounds like a tasty idea ("It got a little twang to it"). Ultimately, as always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Many fans in one UK-based online forum sound off their excitement at having not realized that you can add extra toppings like lettuce, tomato, and pickle to your Filet-O-Fish sandos. Feel free to order your filet your way ... but don't knock the barbecue accouterment till you try it.