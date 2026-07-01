Here's How To Get Crispy Burger Edges Without Overcooking

We're in the thick of grilling season, eager to enjoy delicious barbecue classics with friends and family outdoors. Around the Fourth of July, you may be looking to up your game — and if that describes you, you'll be excited to learn that the best burgers in the U.S.A. may just be at your house this summer. The secret is locking in your process for a juicy, tender smash burger with crispy, caramelized edges. Since that can seem difficult without overcooking, we turned to an expert for the solution.

"The best way to get the crispy edges is a lot of heat and a good flat-edge scraper," says Scott Thomas, owner of online grilling resource The Grillin' Fools. If you're not using your grill, Thomas advises cooking with a griddle rather than a pan for a flatter surface where it's easier to use that scraper. You can even use a griddle on the grill for this purpose, which will also secure even heat distribution. High heat may seem counterintuitive when you don't want to burn the patty, but it's necessary to brown the burger fast before its juices run out.

"We need browning only on one side to get those crispy edges," Thomas notes. "So, get that glorious edge-to-edge browning, then scrape the patty clear of the griddle, flip, add a slice of cheese, and cover the burger with a cloche to melt the cheese." After about 20 seconds, the cheese should be melted, and you can remove the patty from the griddle. It's as simple as that.