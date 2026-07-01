Here's How To Get Crispy Burger Edges Without Overcooking
We're in the thick of grilling season, eager to enjoy delicious barbecue classics with friends and family outdoors. Around the Fourth of July, you may be looking to up your game — and if that describes you, you'll be excited to learn that the best burgers in the U.S.A. may just be at your house this summer. The secret is locking in your process for a juicy, tender smash burger with crispy, caramelized edges. Since that can seem difficult without overcooking, we turned to an expert for the solution.
"The best way to get the crispy edges is a lot of heat and a good flat-edge scraper," says Scott Thomas, owner of online grilling resource The Grillin' Fools. If you're not using your grill, Thomas advises cooking with a griddle rather than a pan for a flatter surface where it's easier to use that scraper. You can even use a griddle on the grill for this purpose, which will also secure even heat distribution. High heat may seem counterintuitive when you don't want to burn the patty, but it's necessary to brown the burger fast before its juices run out.
"We need browning only on one side to get those crispy edges," Thomas notes. "So, get that glorious edge-to-edge browning, then scrape the patty clear of the griddle, flip, add a slice of cheese, and cover the burger with a cloche to melt the cheese." After about 20 seconds, the cheese should be melted, and you can remove the patty from the griddle. It's as simple as that.
Temperature and timing are everything
Nailing timing and temperature are chief among expert chefs' tips for cooking up the best burgers. It's key to know the best temperatures for grilling patties. So, when Thomas says you need "a lot of heat," what does that mean? Aim for 450 degrees to 500 degrees Fahrenheit for smash burgers. Thicker patties need lower, slower cooks to heat through evenly, more like 325 to 450 degrees depending on the level of thickness. However, Thomas advises against going thicker here: "If the patty is thick, the edges won't get crispy."
Another expert tip for crispy-edged, juicy smash burgers is to cook them in two stages. Hit them with that high heat to brown that one side and crisp the edges. Then, move them to the cooler part of your grill. This allows them to keep cooking without burning. If you're using a griddle on your stove, this just means turning your highest heat setting down.
It also helps to know the exact right moment to smash the patty, which is basically right away. With you typically avoid this with thicker patties to retain their juices, in the case of smash burgers, this helps trigger the Maillard reaction, which produces those caramelized edges. These tips will give you mouthwatering, crispy-edged burgers — just remember to always use a meat thermometer to ensure patties are cooked to a safe temperature.