15 Aldi Summer Snacks Worth Grabbing Off The Shelf
The sunny days of summer hold so much possibility within the extended hours of light. Warmer weather uplifts moods and gets people moving in new directions. The days seem to beckon for road trips, sandy beaches, staying outside until the sun goes down, hiking, biking, boating, barbecuing, and more. It feels like there is an endless amount of time to do with what you please. With a laid-back feeling falling over all you see around you, the time is right for some vacation.
Whether it's a long weekend, an afternoon, or an entire week, it's time for adventure. You, of course, need fuel for all the fun and festivities. From cool treats on a hot day to protein-enriched energy early in the morning, Aldi has so many great snacks that can keep you, your family, and your friends going. Just check out these Tasting Table and fan favorite bites that are sure to make this summer a scrumptious one.
Sundae Shoppe Tiny Cones
These Sunday Shoppe Tiny Cones are so cute and tasty. Great for the littles, bigs also love these bite-sized sweets! One Facebook fan describes the irresistible appeal with "I love that they are tiny! Especially when I just want a small, sweet treat at the end of the night." While the kiddos might be satisfied with one, don't be discouraged if you find yourself finishing off the whole box of 12.
Purchase a box of 12 Sundae Shoppe Tiny Cones in chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry for $3.99 per box.
Simms Turkey Sausage Snack Sticks
"Freaking awesome" is how one Reddit fan describes the Simms Turkey Sausage Snack Sticks. For those looking for low carbs (less than 1 gram) and high protein (4 grams per stick), this is a great option. It's easy to take to-go; throw it in a gym bag, backpack, or keep it in an office drawer. It offers a robust, meaty savoriness with every bite.
Purchase a bag of Simms Turkey Sausage Snack Sticks at Aldi for $3.89.
Southern Grove Cajun Trail Mix
Southern Grove Cajun Trail Mix is serving up some swicy style that we suggest you get into. Regular and butter toffee peanuts are mixed with Cajun-style corn sticks, honey-roasted sesame sticks, almonds, and roasted corn into one delicious concoction. You can grab a handful of this and be completely satisfied, or add these to your next bowl of popcorn, salad, or baked goods.
Grab a bag of Southern Grove Cajun Trail Mix at Aldi for $6.39.
Simply Nature Dark Chocolate Covered Strawberries and Bananas
If fans had their druthers, Aldi would carry these dark chocolate-covered fruit options forever. Whether you like your chocolate paired with bananas or strawberries, you're in for a treat with these. Freeze-dried and ready to take anywhere, these little bites satiate a sweet tooth while also giving great depth of flavor. "They're so good," said one Redditor. "Unexpected favorite for me." They could be for you too!
Get a pack of Simply Nature Dark Chocolate Covered Strawberries or Bananas at Aldi for $4.39.
Southern Grove Retreat Trail Mix
This trail mix came in at No. 2 when we ranked the Aldi trail mixes. While not fancy, the almonds, dark chocolate, and cashews offer much more than you imagine at first glance. Salty, sweet, slightly savory, and definitely hearty, the Southern Grove Retreat Trail Mix offers 4 grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber, and a whole host of healthy fats. Keep up your energy without sacrificing flavor this summer.
Get a bag of Southern Grove Retreat Trail Mix at Aldi for $5.39.
Perfect Bar Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
The Perfect Bar Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is one of our favorite cheap and healthy snacks you can get at Aldi, and it's not only us. Fans find it one of their favorite flavors, and consider it a bonus that their kids do too — and they don't even know it's good for them! With 12 grams of protein, this little bar is ready to fuel big adventures. Where will you take it today?
Pick up a Perfect Bar Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough at Aldi for $2.75.
Southern Grove Dried Premium Mango
Another cheap healthy snack we suggest you grab from Aldi this summer is a bag of Southern Grove Dried Premium Mango. Mango is the perfect flavor for a summer treat, and fans agree this snack delivers in both flavor and texture. For all your summer outings, this is an easy choice that travels well and satisfies many. So, keep your summer moving.
Grab a bag of Southern Grove Dried Premium Mango at Aldi for $3.95.
Park Street Deli Salted Caramel Cannoli Dip
You could make your own cannoli dip, or you could pick up the Park Street Deli Salted Caramel Cannoli Dip at Aldi. Fans are getting creative with this rich, creamy, sweet dip. While using vanilla wafers or waffle cookies is certainly expected, one Reddit fan suggests doing what she does: "I get the salted caramel cannoli dip and then buy their apple chips, and it is the best flavored combo ever."
Get your Park Street Deli Salted Caramel Cannoli Dip at Aldi for $3.29.
Simply Nature Organic Multigrain Tortilla Chips
Late summer movie nights and laid-back barbecues call for salty snacks. While the Simply Nature Organic Multigrain Tortilla Chips may look simple, they're anything but. We actually had to give them the No. 2 spot when we ranked Aldi's salty snacks. Naturally sweet and lightly sea salted, these chips are easy to devour on their own and also go great with a fruity salsa or fresh guacamole.
Purchase a bag of Simply Nature Organic Multigrain Tortilla Chips at Aldi for around $2.50.
Clancy's Mexican Style Street Corn Chip Dippers
Another one of our favorite salty snacks from Aldi, and one of our favorite flavors, are Clancy's Mexican Style Street Corn Chip Dippers. But don't just take our word for it; on the Aldi Reddit board, one fan declared "Best flavor ever" and went on to add words like "spicy" and "yummy." Want to take it up another notch? Snack it with our elote-style corn dip.
Get Clancy's Mexican Style Street Corn Chip Dippers at Aldi for around $2.
Clancy's Jalapeño Kettle Chips
If you're going to snack on one potato chip this summer, may we suggest Clancy's Jalapeño Kettle Chips? Not only did this chip claim the No. 1 spot in our ranking of Aldi's spicy snacks, it also took the top spot in our overall ranking of Aldi's potato chips. One Reddit fan suggests pairing these with Aldi's Buffalo chicken dip. That doesn't seem like a bad summer adventure to take at all.
Grab a bag of Clancy's Jalapeño Kettle Chips at Aldi for under $2.
Simply Nature Organic Fruit Snacks
When someone says, "Hands down, the best fruit snacks I have ever had the pleasure of eating," you take notice. That Reddit fan wasn't alone in their love for the Simply Nature Organic Fruit Snacks. We also have to agree, when it comes to fruit snacks, these are abundant with flavor. They're great to take on car rides or to throw into a purse for a quick snack on the go.
Get a box of 12 pouches of Simply Nature Organic Fruit Snacks at Aldi for $4.95.
Sundae Shoppe Stroopwafel Ice Cream Sandwiches
Who doesn't want a Sundae Shoppe Stroopwafel Ice Cream Sandwich, especially in the heat of summer? "I love these!!!" declared one Reddit fan. "They're not always around, but when they are, I make sure to stock up on a couple of boxes!" Surely a couple means one of each flavor since they come in both chocolate and vanilla. Both include their named ice cream flavors sandwiched between two soft, buttery stroopwafel cookies and a chewy dulce de leche caramel that fans love.
Purchase a box of four Sundae Shoppe Stroopwafel Ice Cream Sandwiches in chocolate or vanilla at Aldi for $5.39.
Fresh Farms Frozen Cotton Candy Grapes
For fans of cotton candy grapes, the season never needs to end now that Aldi carries Fresh Farms Frozen Cotton Candy Grapes. Cotton candy grapes are definitely something worthy of a feast since their uber-short season makes their absence hard to take. But no more! Now, it's always summer.
Get a bag of Fresh Farms Frozen Cotton Candy Grapes at Aldi for $4.29.
Joyburst Protein Frappes
If you're looking for a quick protein pick-me-up, as many folks are these days, Aldi has you covered in that department. Joyburst Protein Frappes are available right now in mocha and vanilla flavors. One fan on Reddit said, "It's an easy way to get some caffeine and protein on the go." That's just what you're going to need, because this summer is just starting!
Get a Joyburst Protein Frappe in vanilla or mocha at Aldi for $2.45 each.