The Fast Food Burger Chain We Ranked Most Affordable Has A Devoted Following

Gone are the days of swinging by the drive-thru for a $1.50 burger and fries meal. Thanks to inflation, food prices are ever-growing, making it virtually impossible to get out of a fast food restaurant for under $10. It makes sense: Everything's expensive, why wouldn't food be, too? Luckily, a few fast food chains refuse to accept this fate, sticking to cheap meals that leave customers happy and satisfied. Leading this charge is the California-born chain, In-N-Out.

Of the 11 fast food burger chains we ranked for affordability, In-N-Out was the cheapest. This is mostly due to its limited menu — fewer ingredients mean fewer expenses — and the fact it purchases ingredients wholesale from local suppliers. The result is steadfast, affordable prices for customers. A plain hamburger costs less than $4, fries less than $3, and the signature Double-Double — a double cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and secret spread — sits around $6.

Naturally, getting extra toppings or ordering off the Not So Secret Menu pushes prices over $10. But stick with the basics and you're guaranteed a yummy, affordable meal. Compared to chains such as Five Guys, In-N-Out still has cheaper burger combos, yet the reviewer in our ranking says combos could be priced even lower. Combos are priced about the same as ordering each item individually.