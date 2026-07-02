The Fast Food Burger Chain We Ranked Most Affordable Has A Devoted Following
Gone are the days of swinging by the drive-thru for a $1.50 burger and fries meal. Thanks to inflation, food prices are ever-growing, making it virtually impossible to get out of a fast food restaurant for under $10. It makes sense: Everything's expensive, why wouldn't food be, too? Luckily, a few fast food chains refuse to accept this fate, sticking to cheap meals that leave customers happy and satisfied. Leading this charge is the California-born chain, In-N-Out.
Of the 11 fast food burger chains we ranked for affordability, In-N-Out was the cheapest. This is mostly due to its limited menu — fewer ingredients mean fewer expenses — and the fact it purchases ingredients wholesale from local suppliers. The result is steadfast, affordable prices for customers. A plain hamburger costs less than $4, fries less than $3, and the signature Double-Double — a double cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and secret spread — sits around $6.
Naturally, getting extra toppings or ordering off the Not So Secret Menu pushes prices over $10. But stick with the basics and you're guaranteed a yummy, affordable meal. Compared to chains such as Five Guys, In-N-Out still has cheaper burger combos, yet the reviewer in our ranking says combos could be priced even lower. Combos are priced about the same as ordering each item individually.
Quality ingredients attract a devoted following
Beyond being cheap, In-N-Out has amassed a devoted following for its fresh, high-quality food. The chain never microwaves or prepackages its ingredients, and sources its 100% USDA ground chuck from local California suppliers. It even has its own patty-making facilities in Texas and California, and works with local farms to gather produce, including lettuce, tomatoes, and potatoes. It's no wonder we ranked it No. 1 out of 21 American burger chains.
"I've never had a bad burger from them. Their food is always fresh and of the same quality no matter when you go in," one Redditor posted on r/innout. "And it's cheaper than McDonald's. Fresh, good food for a great price," another Redditor commented. Other In-N-Out fans claim the chain is the cleanest commercial kitchen they've seen, and despite wanting to support other local burger joints, they can't resist In-N-Out's lure.
Even those who don't believe In-N-Out makes the best burgers agree with devotees. "In-N-Out definitely is not the absolute best burger out there, but with all things considered (price for a burger, drink, and fries), it's actually on the cheaper end and yet the taste and quality is more toward the higher end," a surprised Redditor said.