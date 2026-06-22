In-N-Out Vs Five Guys: Which Chain Has The Cheaper Burger Combo?
In-N-Out is famous for serving some of the cheapest burgers around , and it's arguably one of the best American burger chains, but does Five Guys secretly offer a better combo value? They do load orders up with a mountain of fries and unlimited toppings, so theoretically, you can get your money's worth — especially since Five Guys is notoriously known as an expensive fast casual burger joint. But is it cheaper than In-N-Out? Some customers don't seem to think so. "You have to be Bruce Wayne to eat at Five Guys," comments one Reddit user.
So, which burger chain's combo is actually cheaper? Let's not mince words here. In-N-Out is easily the most affordable choice for both burgers and combo meals. Five Guys' Classic Combo is around $14 and comes with a Little Burger or Little Cheeseburger, Little Fry, and a regular soft drink. In-N-Out's comparable #1 combo (Double-Double cheeseburger, fries, and medium drink) is a little over $11. You can even add two patties at In-N-Out for $1.41 each and only be a few cents over Five Guys' Classic Combo. On top of that, not all Five Guys locations offer a Classic Combo option. So, it's pretty cut and dry — In-N-Out has a better combo deal overall.
In-N-Out's combo ultimately provides a better value
In-N-Out has built a reputation for offering one of the best values in fast food, thanks to its relatively low prices and freshly made burgers. Everything is locally sourced and freshly made, and it won't burn a hole in your wallet. In fact, we highlighted the best ways to spend $25 at In-N-Out with orders for every type of diner — from the carb-cutter to the carnivore. Of course, prices vary by region and store, but generally speaking, In-N-Out prices outperform Five Guys across the board. Maybe that's why a few Five Guys locations are closing since they can't compete with other major players.
It's hard to justify spending over $30 after taxes for two Classic Combos, even if everything is made-to-order. In a world where there is no In-N-Out, Five Guys would still not be a valid choice for a value combo option, especially when stacked up against other under $10 fast food meals. Some even question whether a Five Guys burger is even worth it in 2026. Ultimately, it comes down to your taste and palate. Are the In-N-Out fries a dealbreaker? Do you love loading up on Five Guys toppings? Either way, In-N-Out offers the cheaper burger combo, no matter which way you cut it.