In-N-Out Vs Five Guys: Which Chain Has The Cheaper Burger Combo?

In-N-Out is famous for serving some of the cheapest burgers around , and it's arguably one of the best American burger chains, but does Five Guys secretly offer a better combo value? They do load orders up with a mountain of fries and unlimited toppings, so theoretically, you can get your money's worth — especially since Five Guys is notoriously known as an expensive fast casual burger joint. But is it cheaper than In-N-Out? Some customers don't seem to think so. "You have to be Bruce Wayne to eat at Five Guys," comments one Reddit user.

So, which burger chain's combo is actually cheaper? Let's not mince words here. In-N-Out is easily the most affordable choice for both burgers and combo meals. Five Guys' Classic Combo is around $14 and comes with a Little Burger or Little Cheeseburger, Little Fry, and a regular soft drink. In-N-Out's comparable #1 combo (Double-Double cheeseburger, fries, and medium drink) is a little over $11. You can even add two patties at In-N-Out for $1.41 each and only be a few cents over Five Guys' Classic Combo. On top of that, not all Five Guys locations offer a Classic Combo option. So, it's pretty cut and dry — In-N-Out has a better combo deal overall.