The 13 Wildest State Fair Foods Across America

American state fairs have been around since the early 19th century, when they were mostly held to celebrate farming and livestock. Since most modern state fair attendees are more interested in simply having fun (rather than learning about novel sheep breeds), these events have pivoted over the years to provide entertainment for the masses. Of course, food is such an integral part of the state fair experience that many go purely out of gastronomical curiosity, with bizarre fried foods becoming a genuine craze around the end of the 20th century.

In 2005, the State of Texas Fair introduced two food competitions, with awards given for best tasting menu item, and most creative food. Since then, vendors at state fairs across the U.S. have seemingly been in an arms race over who can concoct the most outlandish combination of sugar and frying oil served on a stick (among other wild offerings). And we fairgoers are the eager guinea pigs desperate to try it for ourselves.

While most State Fair cuisine is unlikely to have Michelin aspirations, when it comes to novelty?

Many of these foods are tough to beat. So from deep-fried jelly beans to chocolate-covered insects, we're taking a moment to appreciate some of the most daring culinary offerings served at state fairs across the U.S. over the years.