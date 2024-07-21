The Secret Sweet Ingredient That Will Take Your Burgers To The Next Level

All it takes is that one ingredient to take your burgers from "pretty good" to "absolutely magnificent." That could be caramelized onions or some savory compound butter, but if you ask us, the answer is really simple. Brown sugar is a blessing to everything it's added to, and it's the one thing your burgers truly need.

Sweetened meat doesn't sound all that appetizing, but we definitely make an exception for brown sugar. The dark, toffee-tinged flavor brings a rich, headiness to burgers, all thanks to the molasses that brown sugar is made with. Brown sugar and beef are already a natural pair — it's a sweet addition that gives taco meat more depth of flavor and we love to marinate steak in brown sugar for a sweeter taste. It's a no-brainer to add it to burgers, especially when their flavors are so complementary. Beef has a delectable umami element that's only heightened with the addition of deep, honeyed ingredients like brown sugar.

Flavor aside, beef's texture benefits greatly from the sweet addition. Brown sugar tenderizes meat, giving you a moist, juicy burger. Whether you're using the grill or stovetop to cook, the sugars will be the first thing to caramelize, producing a perfectly browned crust that will elevate your burgers. Just make sure not to go overboard with it — too much sugar can result in a burnt burger rather than a charred one. Go with a pinch or two for the best flavor and texture.