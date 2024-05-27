Marinate Your Steak In Brown Sugar For A Sweeter Taste

Steak and salt are an iconic duo, but what about steak and sugar — specifically, brown sugar? Although the sweet ingredient might not be the most commonly reached for ingredient to season the protein, there is a method to the madness. When worked into marinades, brown sugar elevates savory and smoky filets by offering a sweetly unique and unexpected twist.

Steak or otherwise, brown sugar merits a spot in your next marinade. The reasons are tenfold. For starters, it makes steak taste better, providing more complexity as it teems with nuanced flavors of toffee and caramel. Yet, while it does contribute layers of depth to a marinade, that's not all it's capable of doing. Thanks to its predominant sweetness, brown sugar is also able to balance the intensely umami profile of beef. In fact, it can even tame tangy and spicy components in a marinade, making it essential when crafting a well-rounded recipe.

Another reason brown sugar is perfect for marinating meat is that it can significantly improve texture. Given its tenderizing abilities, brown sugar rids even the toughest steaks of their chewiness. Furthermore, the sweet ingredient promotes browning and caramelization, allowing meat to develop a perfectly crisp exterior. This potential for successful lacquering also means that brown sugar has aesthetic perks, once again proving its worth in a marinade.