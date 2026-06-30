Why You Need To Prune Tomato Plants And How To Repurpose Those Trimmed Leaves

Many gardeners, especially novice ones, have a hard time pruning their plants. They often lack confidence in how and when to do it, fearing that they will damage their plants irreparably. But when done the right way at the right time, it is incredibly beneficial, especially if you're growing tomatoes. In fact, tomato plants should be pruned for many reasons, aside from keeping the plants from spreading everywhere.

Pruning tomatoes improves airflow and reduces humidity around the plant. This is super important, as many tomato diseases and pests are encouraged when the leaves are damp. Pinching the suckers of indeterminate tomato plants and removing the lower leaves are among the most important tips for growing the juiciest tomatoes, as this redirects the plant's energy to producing fruit. Pruning extra foliage also allows the sun to reach the fruits so they can ripen faster.

If your indeterminate tomato plants are turning into an unruly mess, now is the time to grab your favorite pruning shears and give them a nice haircut. While pruning tomato plants may not double your harvest, it will certainly improve the plant's health and give you bigger, better tomatoes. If you're growing determinate, or bush, tomatoes, you only need to remove lower leaves that are touching the ground, and branches that appear diseased, damaged, or dead.

When pruning tomatoes, it is important to use sharp, clean pruning shears or scissors to prevent the spread of infections between plants, and sanitize them after using. Some people can develop a rash or itch when touching tomato plants, so wear gloves to prevent this from happening.

And don't feel bad about taking off unnecessary healthy foliage. There are ways to repurpose them aside from adding to your compost pile.