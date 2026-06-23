Will Pruning Tomato Plants In June Really Double Your Harvest?

Fresh garden tomatoes are one of the biggest delights of the summer — it's hard to beat having juicy, ripe tomatoes loaded with flavor to use in all your best tomato recipes, especially when you've grown them yourself. Among the tips and tricks for growing tomatoes, certain sources on the internet claim that if you prune your tomato plants in June, you will double your harvest. However, while pruning tomato plants is essential and will result in better harvests and quality of fruit, it won't necessarily double it.

Pruning your tomatoes in June is beneficial to the plants. Ideally, you want to start pruning when your tomato plants are 12 to 18 inches tall, when the first flowers are starting to open. Depending on when you planted, this is usually early to mid-June. You should remove lower leaves that touch the ground to prevent fungal diseases transmitted from the soil. This also improves air flow, which is crucial for healthy tomato plants. It will also help you spot pests more quickly and easily, thus avoiding a harvest disaster.

It's important to note that not all tomato plants need heavy pruning. If you have determinate tomatoes, also known as bush tomatoes, you won't need to prune except to remove the lower leaves. For indeterminate, or vining, tomatoes, the common advice is to prune off the suckers, the smaller, thinner stems that emerge at an angle between the main stem and a leaf branch. This will redirect the plant's energy to producing flowers and fruit instead, so you will get larger tomatoes. Removing extra branches and leaves will let the tomatoes get more sunlight, so they will ripen faster. However, since suckers will turn into additional branches, they will also produce flowers and fruit. So, if you want more tomatoes, albeit smaller, you should keep some of the suckers.