Should You Grow Cucumbers And Tomatoes Together? Here's What To Consider

Cucumbers and tomatoes are staples of the summer garden. Given the right amount of sunlight, water, and fertilizer, they'll reward growers with an abundant harvest. But when it comes to growing cucumbers and tomatoes side by side, opinions are divided. Some gardening experts recommend planting them together, while others advise avoiding the combination altogether. So what's the real story?

It turns out there are both pros and cons to growing tomatoes and cucumbers in proximity. Since both have similar needs for sunlight, water, and nutrients, they can benefit from being planted in the same area. And while companion planting is a tried-and-true organic gardening practice, there are several common mistakes gardeners should avoid to ensure success.

For instance, both tomatoes and cucumbers are warm-season crops that require full sunlight, at least six hours per day, but ideally 8-10 hours for maximum fruit production. However, because both grow as vigorous, sprawling vines, they can easily shade each other if not spaced properly. They're also heavy feeders that rely on rich soil, meaning they may compete for nutrients, potentially reducing yields.

Tomatoes and cucumbers are often affected by the same pests and diseases. Tomatoes can attract whiteflies and aphids, which also wreak havoc on cucumbers, and can spread mosaic virus — a disease plants cannot recover from. Cucumber beetles may also transmit bacterial wilt. Both are also susceptible to blight — a fungal disease transmitted through spores — which can spread quickly, killing both crops.