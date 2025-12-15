Your Tomato Leaves Are Too Good To Toss — Try Them In Pesto
Even though they rank among the most popular and easy fruits to cultivate, growing the juiciest tomatoes is still a labor of love. In fact, it might pain you to throw any part of your precious crop away, including those beautifully green, lovely-smelling leaves. The great news is that you don't have to: Tomato leaves make an absolutely delectable addition to classic basil pesto.
In case you've heard some scary rumors, it is not dangerous to eat tomato leaves in moderation. In fact, doing so is fun, economical, and most importantly, delicious. The leaves don't taste much like tomatoes – with a bright, peppery, slightly grassy flavor, they most resemble a potent fresh herb. Some people add tomato leaves to red sauce to give the whole pot a complex fragrance, and arguably, they're even better in pesto. They complement and reinforce the flavors of a bright and fresh pesto recipe, including the herbal basil; tangy lemon juice; pungent and spicy garlic; and rich and peppery pine nuts.
Adding tomato leaves to pesto couldn't be simpler. The only possible mistake is using too much, which can overwhelm the basil and make the sauce unpleasantly strong. A ratio of ⅓ cup tomato leaves for every 2 cups of basil is a good starting point. Wash the leaves very well to ensure they're free of garden gunk, then toss them in the blender or food processor with the other ingredients. You'll soon have a vibrant sauce that's pure magic in Italian dishes and more.
How to use tomato leaf pesto for wonderfully fresh-tasting dishes
Tomato leaf pesto will work with almost every use for classic pesto, though it's particularly great when paired with tomatoes from your garden. The sauce puts a piquant twist on Italian bruschetta, which consists of fresh tomatoes and olive oil on slices of toasted, crusty bread. Spread your unconventional pesto on the toast before adding the toppings, and you have the most refreshing summertime lunch or appetizer.
Tomato leaf pesto would also make a fantastic salad dressing. Toss it with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil leaves, and cooked pasta for a Caprese-inspired pasta salad, or mix it into roasted artichoke and white bean salad. The strong, spicy leaves would enliven the mild beans and artichoke hearts. This bold condiment can also stand up to grilled meats like chicken and steak, or use it as a finishing drizzle on veggie pizza.
Just like regular pesto, a tomato leaf version lends itself to tons of fun additions. If you can't get enough of that spicy zing, blend in a handful of red pepper flakes or a drizzle of Calabrian chile oil. To up the savory saltiness, capers are a game-changing ingredient for pesto that won't get drowned out by the potent leaves. And if you want to prove you're the thriftiest cook and gardener in town, throw in some other parts of fruits and vegetables you might not know you can eat. A sparing handful of beet greens, zucchini peels, or hulled pumpkin seeds would all blend right in.