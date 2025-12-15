Your Tomato Leaves Are Too Good To Toss — Try Them In Pesto

Even though they rank among the most popular and easy fruits to cultivate, growing the juiciest tomatoes is still a labor of love. In fact, it might pain you to throw any part of your precious crop away, including those beautifully green, lovely-smelling leaves. The great news is that you don't have to: Tomato leaves make an absolutely delectable addition to classic basil pesto.

In case you've heard some scary rumors, it is not dangerous to eat tomato leaves in moderation. In fact, doing so is fun, economical, and most importantly, delicious. The leaves don't taste much like tomatoes – with a bright, peppery, slightly grassy flavor, they most resemble a potent fresh herb. Some people add tomato leaves to red sauce to give the whole pot a complex fragrance, and arguably, they're even better in pesto. They complement and reinforce the flavors of a bright and fresh pesto recipe, including the herbal basil; tangy lemon juice; pungent and spicy garlic; and rich and peppery pine nuts.

Adding tomato leaves to pesto couldn't be simpler. The only possible mistake is using too much, which can overwhelm the basil and make the sauce unpleasantly strong. A ratio of ⅓ cup tomato leaves for every 2 cups of basil is a good starting point. Wash the leaves very well to ensure they're free of garden gunk, then toss them in the blender or food processor with the other ingredients. You'll soon have a vibrant sauce that's pure magic in Italian dishes and more.