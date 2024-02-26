Is It Dangerous To Eat Tomato Stems And Leaves?

Have you ever noticed the incredible perfume that is released when a tomato is removed from its stem or you pluck the little green clump of leaves from its top? It is quite fragrant, but it also brings up an important question — are tomato stems and leaves safe to cook with and consume? There isn't a straight yes or no answer here, instead, they straddle the line depending on your food sensitivities.

While the stems and leaves contain substances like solanine and tomatine, which can be harmful when eaten in large quantities, especially for people who have nightshade sensitivities — think bell peppers, eggplants, and potatoes — these substances are also in the favorite heirloom, San Marzano and Roma tomatoes that you slice up for salads and sandwiches. Harold McGee tried to end the debate over the tomato's greenery, penning a piece for the New York Times stating they do not hold a threat for those who don't have food allergies. This means it's time to get creative.