16 World-Class Music Festivals With The Absolute Best Food
If you're heading off to a music festival, you'll no doubt be excited about watching some of your favorite artists. Yet, there is a lot more to a festival than music. Food can form a core part of the experience, but it's something some festivals do a lot better than others. Here, we wanted to celebrate those festivals that offer as much to foodies as they do to music lovers. This can be festivals that use their setting to showcase local food, or perhaps others that ensure high-quality vendors offer far more than standard festival fare.
With these festivals, you get a feast for both your ears and your taste buds. We highlight plenty of American festivals here, but also look at what the rest of the world has to offer. So, whether you're craving authentic Southern comfort food in the United States or fresh sushi in Japan, you'll find something to add to your festival bucket list. Here are the 16 places that offer the best food on the festival circuit.
1. New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (New Orleans, Louisiana)
This festival celebrates all that is wonderful about the city of New Orleans. Commonly known as Jazz Fest, it's a celebration of not only music but also culture and food traditions. Many festivals will offer a range of generic vendors, but not here. Instead, you'll fan favorites such as the iconic crawfish bred from Panorama Foods. There is plenty of authentic Louisiana cuisine with Patton's being a great example. There you can order crawfish sack, oyster patties, and crawfish beignets.
The two large food areas have a huge range of options, along with other places around the festival that you can check out. Another tempting order is the famous muffulettas you can get from Di Martino's. The food reflects the city's unique blend of influences. Few festivals are as deeply tied to the culture of the setting as Jazz Fest. It allows attendees to plan days around what they're eating as much as the music they'll get to enjoy. When you combine that with world-class jazz, it makes for a culturally enriching experience.
2. Fuji Rock Festival (Yuzawa, Japan)
If you love nature as well as food and music, the Fuji Rock Festival can be a special experience. It combines stunning mountain scenery and incredible rock music with some of the best food you can get at a major festival. As with Jazz Fest, it's not a festival that relies on your typical concession stands. Fans get to enjoy a diverse collection of vendors serving authentic Japanese cuisine alongside international favorites. One of those is the Chinese congee that you can get from the popular OKAME vendor.
For those authentic options, it's hard to look past the gapao rice you can get from the Pyramis Café in the Pyramid Garden. The Pyramid Garden is just one of 11 different food areas with most of the means being well priced. The quality helps to set it apart from many other festivals, with fresh ingredients and traditional cooking methods.
3. BottleRock Napa Valley (Napa, California)
With BottleRock, it isn't just a festival that excels in providing a great food experience, but it also in its selection of wine. That's largely due to it being held in the heart of California's wine country. It allows for a great mix in a festival that also features a diverse range of music. Attendees can often enjoy dishes from acclaimed Napa Valley restaurants such as Mustards Grill, the Charter Oak and Stateline Road Smokehouse. Its food vendors give you many high-quality classics such as gourmet burgers and wood-fired pizza from great vendors like Boon Fly Café and Croccante Artisan Pizza.
One treat from 2026's festival was the appearance of Niku, a Michelin-starred Japanese steakhouse. As you may expect, there is a huge selection of local wines but also craft beers and specialty cocktails. When you add in a relaxed atmosphere and a beautiful setting, it becomes a delight for all your senses and a festival that hopefully feels as balanced and well-rounded as the food and drinks you'll enjoy.
4. Primavera Sound (Barcelona, Spain)
This is another example of a festival that is set in a beautiful location. This time on Barcelona's Mediterranean coast. Its world-class and diverse music selection is echoed by its similarly excellent food selection. This is helped by it being located in one of Europe's great food cities and this is reflected in its offerings. Incredible burgers can be enjoyed at Hamburguesa Nostra and La Porca, or you may wish to fill up on carbs with a pizza at Grosso Napoletano and Garden Pizza.
For a more elegant food experience, head to the onsite restaurant of Terrassa Estrella Damm. It is Catalan-inspired, offering locally sourced tapas among many other tantalizing options. There is a strong push for sustainability at the festival, such as all cutlery and crockery being compostable. This also extends to the prioritization of seasonal and locally sourced food. It adds up to a strong emphasis on quality that will feel far removed from typical festival food.
5. Outside Lands (San Francisco, California)
Outside Lands is a festival that can often attract the biggest artists in the hip hop, indie and pop space. It also attracts some exceptional food and drink as it features dozens of local restaurants, food trucks, and specialty vendors. With over 100 restaurant partners, you're never going to be short on things to eat. Particular irresistible options incuse lobster rolls with brown butter at Arquet, butter chicken burritos at Curry Up Now, and Korean BBQ beef at Koja Kitchen. On site are also legendary San Francisco restaurants such as Original Joe's, Balboa Cafe and Perry's. There is food for everyone as well, with several options that cover vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and halal food.
For those who want an even deeper dive into the food scene, Outside Lands even has an area for renowned chefs to showcase special dishes at its Golden Gate Club. There is also plenty to offer on the beverage front, with a dedicated 'Wine Lands' and 'Beer Lands' area. It gives attendees the opportunity to sample some of Northern California's best flavors without ever leaving the festival grounds.
6. Glastonbury Festival (Pilton, England)
Glastonbury is a huge festival in many respects, but also quite literally. Spanning over 900 acres, it unsurprisingly hosts a huge number of vendors each year. This gives festival goers a seemingly endless number of foods to enjoy from around the world. You can still sample traditional British favorites, even beyond the classic ones you may already know. The Roaming Rotisserie is the place to be for a filling Sunday lunch. But you may also want to eat an artisan burger or an authentic Indian curry. Perhaps you may be more interested other types of curries from Goan Fish Curries or Indonesian Coconut Curry.
The problem with Glastonbury is trying to make a plan, as it's hard to comprehend the sheer scale of the place. One of Glastonbury's strengths is its commitment to quality and sustainability. Many vendors use locally sourced ingredients, and the festival has made significant efforts to promote environmentally responsible food practices. The truly outstanding food helps to make Glastonbury a truly immersive experience. When you add that to iconic performances and wide-ranging entertainment beyond music, it's a combination very few festivals can match.
7. Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival (Manchester, Tennessee)
It's not quite as big as Glastonbury, but Bonnaroo is another festival that sprawls over a huge farm with a seemingly endless amount of food available. It's one of America's premier music festivals that usually features diverse lineups and around-the-clock entertainment. Fans of all genres have something to enjoy. Alongside this epic music, Bonnaroo has also built a strong reputation for its excellent food offerings. Of these options, Island Noodles, Roti Rolls and Spicy Pie are three that often come in for a lot of love.
As you can imagine, with its Tennessee location, you won't be short of options for traditional Southern comfort food and smoked barbecue. Along with this, there is a great range of international food such as The Inka Tailer where you can devour Peruvian empanadas. One of the festival's most unique features is the Bonnaroo food buckets. Available at selected vendors, you can get large portions of shareable food such as chicken fingers or French fries. This means you and your friends can share in the deliciousness while watching some of your favorite acts.
8. Tomorrowland (Boom, Belgium)
It feels as though a few of these festivals care about its attendees being able to genuinely eat well, and we also get that vibe from Tomorrowland. For example, it features fruit stands where you can enjoy local fresh fruit to get a tasty dose of nutrition. The festival itself is the premier location for electronic dance music and delights its attendees with not just music but also elaborate stage designs and its immersive fantasy-themed atmosphere. It draws an international crowd and has a vast range of international food vendors.
If you wanted to enjoy Belgian classics, you can eat at, well, Beligan Classics. It's a sit down restaurant that is actually open year-round and offers a 3-course meal including hearty foods such as slow-braised beef stew and creamy chicken vol-au-vent. Yet, Belgian food is far from your only choice with popular Indian and Mexican food to enjoy, but also vendors that showcase other nationalities such as Lebanese and Argentinian. It means that you can enjoy whatever food experience you want at Tomorrowland.
9. Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (Indio, California)
Coachella has become one of the most recognizable festivals in the world and attracts huge crowds to California each spring. That's in large part because it can attract the biggest music stars too, with Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G, and Anyma headlining in 2026. Thankfully, the food options are fitting for this cultural giant. There is food from many top Southern California restaurants available, such as Marathon Burger, incredible plant-based options at Cena Vegan, and irresistable sandwiches from Gabino's Creperie.
Whether you're around one of the stages or chilling in the campsite, you're never too far away from the more than 100 options available like Irv's Burgers and the Boiling Crab. There is a dedicated Street Food Alley section with plenty of trendy food vendors. If you wanted to spend a little more, the 12 Peaks VIP section serves up irresistible gourmet food, exemplified by Le Burger by Camphor and Bang Bang Noodles. Regardless of whether you want a quick bite or a more upscale dining experience, Coachella delivers an impressive variety. Sadly, it also delivers sky-high prices, so make sure to bring a little extra cash.
10. We Love Green (Paris, France)
For many festivals, you'll have a poster showing headline acts along with those who will support. We Love Green does a similar thing with its selection of food. Recent highlights have been the highly-rated Tibetan restaurant Momola and the onigirazus specialists, Onigami. As insinuated from the name, this is a festival that has a strong focus on having an environmentally conscious approach. That has now been extended to the festival now exclusively offering vegetarian food. It does that while partnering with chefs who take part in its Chef Lab experience where delicious veggie and plant-based dished are created.
This allows it to become a beautiful showcase of just how good plant-based food can be while also being a breeding ground for innovation and experimentation. You can enjoy creative interpretations of classic French cuisine while also tasting international options. This is largely driven by co-president of the We Love Green food committee, Alain Ducasse. Owner of 19 Michelin stars, he has curated the food selection to change the mindset of what's possible for food at a music festival. We Love Green offers a festival experience where outstanding food is every bit as important as the music itself.
11. Summerfest (Milwaukee, Wisconsin)
Often called the world's largest music festival, Summerfest is also an epic culinary destination that can rival many dedicated food events. It's set along Milwaukee's scenic lakefront and delivers an expansive lineup of over 100 new food and drink items each year. Foodies will love its range of creative mashups, such as Famous Dave's funnel cake pork sandwich, loaded asada fries, S'mores churro fries, birria egg rolls, and supper club-inspired steaks. Along with this, you'll get staples such as prime rib sandwiches, Italian beef, and Saz's sampler platters.
The festival offers an impressive blend of Midwest comfort with global flavors. Whether its beer battered cheese bites at Nashville North, Guinness BBQ chicken sandwiches at Mader's or a deconstructed smores empanada from La Masa Empanada Bar, your biggest issue will be settling on a final choice of what to eat.
12. Roskilde Festival (Roskilde, Denmark)
Roskilde Festival has a diverse lineup of rock, pop, hip-hop, electronic, and experimental artists. The festival has built a reputation for fostering community, creativity, and social responsibility. Its food offerings are a major part of that experience. Rather than focusing solely on convenience, Roskilde places a strong emphasis on quality, sustainability, and variety. Festivalgoers can choose from a wide range of food stalls serving everything from classic Scandanavian specialties such as smørrebrød to Middle Eastern dishes, Asian cuisine, vegetarian meals, and vegan-friendly options.
The festival is particularly recognized for making high-quality plant-based food readily available throughout the site. All food served across its vibrant stalls and Food Courts is 100% organic, featuring plant-rich, globally inspired dishes prepared by clubs, organizations, and professional restaurateurs. The festival's Food Is Now platform and themed experiences highlight future-forward cuisine, regenerative ingredients, sustainable seafood, and low-impact meals. Food at Roskilde isn't an afterthought; it's an integral part of the festival.
13. Governor's Ball (New York City, New York)
The New York food scene is world-famous with incredible diversity. The Governor's Ball taps into this scene to reflect the city's incredible culinary diversity. Eemas Cuisine is a staple at the Queens night market and you'll get to enjoy is musubi at the Gov Ball. Whether it's Matylda's Polish Food or Ecuadorian meat skewers, it's a great place to be a little bold and try something new. Want classic festival grub instead, why not enjoy smash burger at Gotham Burger Social Club.
Sweet treats such as fruit paletas and matcha soft serves are also likely to delight your taste buds. Of course, if you simply want a classic New York-style pizza, then you won't be disappointed there either. Governor's Ball showcases many of the flavors that have made New York one of the world's great food destinations. The selection is so good that you may forget that you're actually there to enjoy some music.
14. Sziget Festival (Budapest, Hungary)
Sziget Festival has a unique location, being located on a 250+ acre island just to the north of Budapest. The festival is proud of the fact it attracts visitors from over 100 different countries. Its food scene is reflective of this international audience with hundreds of vendors serving food from around the globe. While it has diverse options, you can still enjoy Hungarian specialties such as goulash, chimney cake, and lángos. Yet, you can eat whatever captures your mood with many vendors proudly showcasing the food they offer, such as Greek Taverna, Gyros Heaven, Burrito Fiesta, We Love Pizza, Zing Burger, and Smokey Monkies BBQ.
All needs are catered for too, with vegetarian, vegan, and health-conscious options widely available. It ensures there is something for everyone in a place dubbed "The Island of Freedom". It helps to make it a diverse festival that is a celebration of food, culture and equality as much as it's also a celebration of music. Sziget's strength comes from its sheer variety of everything, with its welcoming atmosphere and multicultural spirit reflected in its food as much as its music.
15. Stagecoach Music Festival (Indio, California)
Stagecoach may be held in the same location as Coachella, but it offers a completely different experience. With an exclusive focus on country music, it has its own vibe. What the two festivals do have in common is their outstanding food offerings. For Stagecoach, these offerings are more reflective of its laid-back, Western-inspired atmosphere. This leads to Stagecoach leaning heavily into American comfort food and barbecue traditions. The two festivals do share some vendors, such as Tacos 1986 which sells must-try burritos as well as its tacos.
One of the biggest attractions is Guy Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse, but there are other top BBQ vendors around this too, such as Wise BBQ, Black Sugar Rib Co., and Chris N Eddy's. The festival embraces California's diverse food culture, which gives you plenty of options for international cuisine as well as vegan options. Its focus on flavors and traditions makes the food feel like a natural extension of the festival experience rather than something separate to it.
16. Bourbon & Beyond (Louisville, Kentucky)
As you may have already guessed from the name, Bourbon & Beyond is a festival where the food and drink are every bit as important as the music. Held in the bourbon city of Louisville, the music on offer usually consists of top-tier rock bands as well as Americana, country, and alternative performers. Aside from this, you get a celebration of the region's world-famous bourbon as well as its culinary traditions. The event features an impressive lineup of chefs, restaurants, and food vendors. Along with hearty food, you can enjoy treats such as rich brown butter brownies, artisanal bagels, and funnel cakes.
This love of food is further elevated by creative chef-driven dishes, live cooking demonstrations and culinary showcases. As you may expect, bourbon plays a central role in the experience as festivalgoers get to sample a wide range of Kentucky classics from vendors such as Grill BBQ Chicken, Ribs, Wings, and Tots, and Gus's Fried Chicken. The combination makes it feel like a celebration of all things Kentucky while also giving you great music to enjoy. It gives Bourbon & Beyond an immersive atmosphere that is different from most other festivals.