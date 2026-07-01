16 World-Class Music Festivals With The Absolute Best Food

If you're heading off to a music festival, you'll no doubt be excited about watching some of your favorite artists. Yet, there is a lot more to a festival than music. Food can form a core part of the experience, but it's something some festivals do a lot better than others. Here, we wanted to celebrate those festivals that offer as much to foodies as they do to music lovers. This can be festivals that use their setting to showcase local food, or perhaps others that ensure high-quality vendors offer far more than standard festival fare.

With these festivals, you get a feast for both your ears and your taste buds. We highlight plenty of American festivals here, but also look at what the rest of the world has to offer. So, whether you're craving authentic Southern comfort food in the United States or fresh sushi in Japan, you'll find something to add to your festival bucket list. Here are the 16 places that offer the best food on the festival circuit.