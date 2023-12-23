16 Hungarian Dishes You Need To Try At Least Once

With a landscape that stretches from the northeastern Bükk peaks to the coast of Central Europe's largest freshwater lake and on to the Carpathian Basin's flat grassy stretches, Hungary's culinary identity thrives on its rich agricultural history. Most of its dishes have humble backgrounds — invented by herders or fisherfolk — and there's something particularly charming, homey, and surprisingly scrumptious about that. Equally though, the country has produced countless delights once relished by the nobility, and while Hungary's dishes may carry the weight of history and tradition, they also challenge stereotypes. Beyond the goulash we all know and love, there's so much to discover: diverse flavors, vibrant colors, and fascinating stories.

Let's take a virtual journey across the country to uncover Hungary's most unforgettable plates, including a dish that might be as addictive as pizza, an intriguing take on mushroom soup, and other authentic Magyar recipes that will make the most of that paprika that's been sitting in your cupboard.