The Abysmal Prices Of Food And Drink At Coachella 2025

Musical headliners and celebrities weren't the only ones making waves at Coachella 2025. Top chefs and well-known eateries also found their way into to Californian desert to feed dancing masses. Festival goers didn't face a lack of options to stay fueled in between sets, but discovered they had to shell out a lot of money for meals. Attendees already paid decent money for admission to the famed music festival, with tickets starting at $599 and increasing with added benefits like shuttle service, car parking, and VIP access. General admission tickets included admission to various food stands but did not include food or drinks.

What Coachella refers to as its food program is meant to offer a varied experience for guests, complete with a food hall serving options ranging from Italian pizzas to Tijuana-style tacos. In addition to food, a smattering of speakeasies and hidden bars keep palates quenched with cocktails, wine, and brews, and a special ticketed dinner places guests at a private table in which a four-course meal is served. While some fans gave burgers rave reviews and enjoyed brightly colored scoops of ice cream plopped between milky buns, many concert goers were aghast at the prices of meals and questionable food quality. On TikTok, an attendee complained about dropping $17 for lemonade and biting into cold tortillas after spending over $100 for nachos, tacos, and drinks.