Barcelona's Best Bites: 15 Chef-Recommended Dishes To Try This Year

Along with its lively streets, sun-kissed beaches, and stunning architecture, Barcelona's vibrant food scene is part of what makes it such a popular tourist destination. The cosmopolitan Catalan capital is brimming with culinary variety. Traditional Catalan and Spanish delicacies are offered one door down from innovative modern reimaginings of those classics, fresh seafood is served straight from the Mediterranean Sea, and you can find almost every cuisine you can think of. Not only that — it's also home to numerous Michelin-starred restaurants, including Disfrutar, which claimed the title of World's Best Restaurant in 2024.

There are countless culinary delights to enjoy in Barcelona's many restaurants. In this article, I've put together my personal favorite bites from Barcelona, drawing on my experience living and dining out in the city, and from training as a chef at a nearby culinary school. A longer explanation of the methodology used can be found at the end of the article. My aim is to highlight the culinary variety available in Barcelona, while providing some more context about each dish and the establishment that serves it.