Make The Best Cheesesteak Of Your Life By Following These 10 Rules

There are so many incredible sandwiches to try from all around the world. One of them just happens to have its roots in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It's the Philly cheesesteak — or, as people from Philly would call it, just a cheesesteak — and it's the perfect sandwich if you love one that's absolutely packed with meat and cheese. The best cheesesteaks are juicy (but not too juicy), melty, and undeniably decadent.

Of course, there are plenty of places in Philly to go to get a great cheesesteak, and if you're not in the city, you can snag a cheesesteak at several well-known chain restaurants. But what about when you want to try making your own version of the sandwich at home? You can start by following our recipe for a classic cheesesteak, but you'll also want to keep some very important rules in mind to ensure you get an excellent sandwich every time.

We've consulted cheesesteak experts Dave Fedoroff, owner of Fedoroff's Roast Pork in Brooklyn; Bob Levey, co-founder of Philly's Best Cheesesteaks; Scott Linder, co-founder of Matū Kai and Cheesesteaks by Matū; and Evan Stein, founder of Olde City in NYC, to learn about the important rules to follow to yield the most delicious cheesesteak possible. Once you nail down these rules, you'll be making top-quality sandwiches at home on the regular.