How To Dice An Onion Like Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay is a force to be reckoned with; his tough, explosive persona has garnered fame on television. Whether you're intimidated or inspired by chef Ramsay, there's no denying that he's a culinary pro with international influence and acclaim in his many award-winning restaurants, whose cooking tips are certainly worth following. And his technique for dicing an onion is as efficient and ingenious as it gets.

In a tutorial he shares on YouTube, chef Ramsay gives a simple one-minute, step-by-step demonstration on how to dice an onion that revolves around one key tip: Keeping the root intact. He starts by cutting an onion in half lengthwise, slicing right through the root, which he uses as both an anchor and a prevention measure for those pesky tears onions are famous for provoking. The roots harbor the densest collection of tear-producing compounds, so keeping it intact while you dice will help keep the compounds from being released as gases. Keeping the root together also means that the onion will maintain its shape as it anchors all the layers as you chop.

Chef Ramsay grips the half onion using three fingers and cuts down lengthwise almost to the root, with the knife tip facing the root to slice vertically downwards with the cuts as close together as possible. He then makes three wide incisions from the end of the onion horizontally inward towards the root, angling the knife slightly downwards. The final step is to hold the grid-like cuts in place — "Gripping it together like a tennis ball" as chef Ramsay explains — to maintain the half-dome shape of the onion as you cut from the top of the dome downwards across its length. The mini dice will fall away onto the chopping board as you go. The final step is to grab the root that's left behind and chop away any remaining onion flesh, leaving only the root to be discarded.