5 Beef Cuts Sold At Costco That Are The Best To Smoke

There are two reasons smoked beef can be irresistible when done right: the deep, savory notes infused during the long smoking process, and the tender, melt-in-your-mouth texture. Like any food, though, it is possible to go horribly wrong. Leaving the meat in the smoker for too long, or at too high a temperature, are among the most common mistakes people make while smoking their briskets. The biggest mistake, however, is picking the wrong cut of beef in the first place.

The cuts of beef that are usually the hardest to break down are the same ones that do well in a low-and-slow smoker. They have a few things in common. They are tough and fatty, with lots of marbling, collagen, and connective tissue. When exposed to low heat for long hours, these proteins and fats break down slowly, releasing delicious flavors and delivering juicy, supremely tender beef.

While brisket and ribs are two cuts of beef that are most commonly cooked in a smoker, there are a few others that will break down beautifully as well. All of these are quite easily available at Costco. Also, we've put together this list keeping a range of price points in mind. The one thing you'll need to remember is that each cut has its own set of cooking instructions — small tweaks in temperature and time that will make or break your smoked beef dinner. Meanwhile, here are two great steak marinades if you're looking for some inspiration, one with 17 ingredients and the other with just three.