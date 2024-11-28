How To Perfectly Smoke Your Chuck Roast From Start To Finish

Chuck roast is often referred to as pot roast because that's one of the more popular techniques to cook the fatty cut of beef. But your inner pit master might want to smoke chuck roast at home for next-level flavor. There's a lot that goes into an expertly smoked pot roast, however, from the preparing and seasoning to the actual smoking and serving. Here at Tasting Table, we want you to get the smoked chuck roast right from the cutting board to a serving platter, so we turned to Michelle Wallace, chef, pitmaster, and owner of B'tween Sandwich Co., for advice.

"The best method for smoking chuck roast is to season your chuck roast and let it sit overnight," says Wallace, who you might also recognize from Bravo's "Top Chef" and Food Network's "BBQ Brawl." When it comes to the seasoning, there are endless options, like store-bought rubs, or you can keep it simple. Wallace explains, "The best way to season a chuck roast is salt, pepper, and garlic. It's a simple blend but it allows a good grade of beef to really stand out."

There are a few key steps after the chuck roast is seasoned overnight. "Let the roast come to room temperature, then place it on a smoker. Let it smoke, low and slow until it reaches an internal temperature of 190 degrees [Fahrenheit]," Wallace says.

