How To Perfectly Smoke Your Chuck Roast From Start To Finish
Chuck roast is often referred to as pot roast because that's one of the more popular techniques to cook the fatty cut of beef. But your inner pit master might want to smoke chuck roast at home for next-level flavor. There's a lot that goes into an expertly smoked pot roast, however, from the preparing and seasoning to the actual smoking and serving. Here at Tasting Table, we want you to get the smoked chuck roast right from the cutting board to a serving platter, so we turned to Michelle Wallace, chef, pitmaster, and owner of B'tween Sandwich Co., for advice.
"The best method for smoking chuck roast is to season your chuck roast and let it sit overnight," says Wallace, who you might also recognize from Bravo's "Top Chef" and Food Network's "BBQ Brawl." When it comes to the seasoning, there are endless options, like store-bought rubs, or you can keep it simple. Wallace explains, "The best way to season a chuck roast is salt, pepper, and garlic. It's a simple blend but it allows a good grade of beef to really stand out."
There are a few key steps after the chuck roast is seasoned overnight. "Let the roast come to room temperature, then place it on a smoker. Let it smoke, low and slow until it reaches an internal temperature of 190 degrees [Fahrenheit]," Wallace says.
How to prepare and serve your expertly smoked chuck roast
There's a reason why the low-and-slow method works best for chuck roast. "This allows the connective tissue to break down slowly, creating a moist, tender bite," says Michelle Wallace. "The temperature of your smoker should be in the range of 200 and 230 degrees [Fahrenheit]." Your cooking time will depend on factors like the size of the roast, the type of smoker you have, and even the weather. However, expect for it to take four to six hours to reach an internal temperature of 190 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Wallace. The best way to know it's ready is to insert a meat thermometer into the thickest part of the roast.
When it's time to eat, there are more ways to prepare and serve the chuck roast. Obviously, you can cut it against the grain (after it's rested and soaked up its juices) and serve it with a classic side like creamy garlic mashed potatoes to soak up all of the juice — or you can transform it into another dish. "I would have to say that the best way to prepare a chuck roast after smoking it is to make a smoked beef sandwich. You just can't go wrong with smoked beef, your favorite sauce, some pickled vegetables on amazing bread," explains Wallace. And any leftovers can be used to make slow cooker barbacoa tacos to use up the extra smoked chuck roast.