The Pricey Steak Cut That's Actually Worth It For Beginner Grillers

When it comes to grabbing a stellar ribeye over a mediocre one, Scott Thomas advises that "the two biggest things we want to look for in a ribeye steak are marbling and the spinalis or cap muscle." He continues that "the more little striations of fat there are, the better the steak." The cap muscle is the section of the ribeye that runs along the top of the steak, which is the most tender and flavorful part of the cow. "The spinalis closer to the chuck is much bigger than down by the loin. Find some steaks that are well-marbled and cut from the chuck end. Any butcher should be able to show you this," says Thomas. He adds that "the butcher should grab the best steaks in the case and explain why s/he chose that one."

Speaking of the butcher, part of Thomas's biggest advice on finding great meat is to "mind your P's and Q's and introduce yourself to the butcher...explain who you are and ask for advice." Once you get to know your butcher a little better, it'll be easier to ask them to do these five things with your beef, and Thomas says it will also mean "you may never eat a bad cut of meat." Plus, you won't need these tips on how to choose the best ribeye at the grocery store.